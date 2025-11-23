TCU Overpowers Houston On Senior Day
Houston football lost its final home game of the season 17-14 to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday evening, inside TDECU Stadium, in Houston, Texas.
Houston’s offense couldn’t take advantage of a depleted TCU secondary, and the Cougars only managed 14 points on 12 drives.
The Cougars did however have some positives from Saturday’s game, as they celebrated their seniors for “Senior Day”, and head coach Willie Fritz wanted to make sure that the seniors were honored for all that they’ve done for the university.
Houston vs TCU Game Recap
TCU’s junior quarterback Josh Hoover started fast, just like expected, and he led two long drives, both resulting in touchdowns. He finished the day with 293 passing yards and two touchdowns.
On the first drive, Hoover delivered a 33-yard strike to senior wide receiver Eric McAlister to take an early 7-0 lead.
The Horned Frogs added to their score later in the quarter with another touchdown pass to Junior wide receiver Jordan Dwyer.
Although the Cougars had a rough half offensively, junior quarterback Conner Weigman did find junior wide receiver Amare Thomas in the back of the end zone in the second quarter for a 15-yard touchdown.
Houston managed to go into halftime with just a seven-point deficit, despite being outgained by 124 total yards.
The Cougars' defense kept the team within striking distance the entire game. They totaled four turnovers with three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Sophomore defensive back Will James came up big with two interceptions, and he had a solid day against TCU’s best receiver.
Houston put together a six-play 71-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown pass to senior running back Dean Connors, who finished his final home game as a Cougar with 75 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The Horned Frogs responded with a field goal late in the third quarter to take a 17-14 lead.
After several Cougars’ drives that resulted in zero points, TCU had the ball on Houston’s six-yard line, and they just needed one yard to win the game.
The Cougars’ defense came up with a big stop, and they had one more drive to win the ball game.
It came down to a field goal from Houston’s reliable kicker Ethan Sanchez, but he hooked it wide left, which was his second missed kick of the game.
With the loss, Houston drops to 8-3 on the season and will face a stout Baylor team next weekend.