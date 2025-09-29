Texas Tech Opens as Two-Score Favorites vs. Houston Cougars
The Houston Cougars won in an overtime battle against the Oregon State Beavers on Friday to maintain a perfect record on the season.
The Cougars are now 4-0 for the first time since 2016 and are set for a high-stakes matchup this Saturday.
Houston and Texas Tech will face off as undefeated teams to see who will remain at the top of the Big 12 Conference.
Texas Tech 12.5-Point Favorites vs. Houston
In the latest AP Poll, the Texas Tech Red Raiders moved up to No. 11 in the country and have one of the most talented rosters in the Big 12 this season.
However, Houston is 4-0 and has yet to receive a top-25 vote.
Texas Tech opens as 12.5-point favorites over the Cougars and have a 74.6 percent chance to win according to the ESPN Matchup Predictor.
The margins were projected to be closer until Houston’s last-second victory over Oregon State, in which the Cougars were favored by 11.5 points.
Houston’s last matchup with Texas Tech was in 2023, where the Red Raiders dominated with a 49-28 victory over the Cougars.
Houston has the edge over Texas Tech in their all-time matchups leading 18-15-1.
Texas Tech also has had the Cougars number in recent history, winning the last six matchups between the two teams.
Houston’s last win over the Red Raiders was on Saturday, Sep. 26, 2009, in Houston, Texas, in a close 29-28 victory.
Texas Tech’s head coach Joey McGuire and staff have assembled one of the most talented rosters in program history with the help of NIL and the transfer portal, and it has shown this season.
So far this year, Texas Tech averages 52 points per game, while having one of the top defenses in the country.
Senior quarterback Behren Morton leads the offense and has totaled 1,065 passing yards and 11 touchdowns this season, making him one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 Conference.
The Red Raiders also went out and hired former University of Houston defensive coordinator Shiel Wood to lead its defense this season, and it has paid off big time.
Texas Tech ranks No. 2 in the country in takeaways per game and has four inteceptions and seven recovered fumbles on the season.
Overall, Texas Tech is one of the best teams in the country, and Houston has its toughest matchup of the season this weekend.
Next Up
Houston football will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 6:00 p.m. at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.
The two teams will face for the first time in two years with an undefeated record on the line, and the Cougars seek to snap its six-game losing streak to Texas Tech.