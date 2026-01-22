The 3 Best Players That Houston Cougars Will Face Next Season

The 2026 football schedule is finally in the hands of the Houston Cougars, and what a doozy of some competition that they will have their hands full with.

Starting with a hosting of the Oregon State Beavers on September 5 in Houston at what will then be known as the Space City Financial Stadium, the Cougars will then have to play host to a newly revamped Oklahoma State team, as well as the Cincinnati Bearcats, and the Baylor Bears.

Most of the teams they're facing in the campaign are the same, but there are a few hidden individual gems that the team will need to look out for during Willie Fritz's third season as head coach.

Three Players To Watch Against the Houston Cougars in 2026

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Devon Dampier, Quarterback, Utah Utes

The reigning Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, Dampier made a near perfect transition into the conference from the Mountain West where he was with the New Mexico Lobos.

Started all 13 games he played for the Utes, Dampier led the team to an 11-2 record with posting 2,490 yards of passing with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions, as well as 835 yards and 10 touchdowns with his legs.

With their only losses coming against two ranked teams in Texas Tech and BYU during the season, Dampier helped Utah end the season on a six-game winning streak, which included a 44-22 win in the Las Vegas Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Ben Roberts (13) and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) celebrates an interception during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ben Roberts, Linebacker, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Part of a dominant Texas Tech defense that earned the school a conference championship and its first College Football Playoff berth in history, Roberts totaled 90 tackles and intercepted four passes while forcing two fumbles, earning third-team All-Big 12 honors in the process.

With fellow linebacker and Big 12 Defensive Most Valuable Player Jacob Rodriguez as well as edge rusher David Bailey both heading to the NFL, Roberts will without a doubt be leading the Red Raiders defense in the 2026 season, and as someone who himself has earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors, he should not be taken in the slightest.

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Drew Mestemaker, Quarterback, Oklahoma State

Trading in his green and white North Texas colors for the orange and black of Oklahoma State, Mestemaker is ready to make just as much of an impact for the Cowboys as he did the Mean Green, especially with he and running back Caleb Hawkins following head coach Eric Morris up to Stillwater.

The Mean Green were right on the edge of the College Football Playoffs in the 2025 season, with Mestemaker leading them to a 12-2 record with his 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns throughout the campaign.

The Cowboys finished 1-11 and winless in conference play during a season that saw them fire longtime head coach Mike Gundy, but under Morris' leadership, those dog days should be over, and the Cougars should be made well aware of that before they welcome the Pokes to Space City.