The 5 Most Important Moments in Houston's Football History

The Houston Cougars have many moments that have changed the course of college football.

From revolutionizing offenses to becoming the first to winning awards, the history behind Houston's football team runs deep.

Based on impact, historical significance and moments that changed Houston's football program, here is the Top 5 Historic moments in Cougars' history.

No.1 - Andre Ware Wins Heisman Trophy

Houston Cougars former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware waves to fans before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Fertitta Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Andre Ware winning the Heisman Trophy in 1989. Ware was not only the first Cougar to win the Heisman but the first Black quarterback to win the award. He threw for nearly 4,700 yards and 46 touchdowns while setting 26 NCAA records.

His historic season in 1989 brought attention to Houston's run-and-shoot offense they used. Additionally, the Houston Cougars finished 9-2 and were ranked No.14 in the country, putting them on the big stage of College Football.

No. 2 - Houston Wins the 2015 Peach Bowl

Houston won the 2015 Peach Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles 38-24. This historic win proved that Houston can compete and win against elite programs such as Florida State. Quarterback Greg Ward Jr. put up one of the greatest performances in Houston history against a top 10 team, with 305 total yards and three touchdowns.

It also made head coach Tom Herman one of the hottest coaching names in College Football. Additionally, this game brought Houston's relevance back into the national spotlight.

No. 3 - 2011 Houston Cougars Finish 13-1

Led by quarterback Case Keenum, Houston was able to go 13-1 and win the 2012 TicketCity Bowl against Penn State to cap off their season.

Keenum had one of the greatest statistical seasons for a quarterback, putting up 5,631 yards, 48 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 71%, while only having 5 interceptions. Additionally, Houston rose in the No.14 spot in the nation, bringing attention from the media and cemented Keenum's case of being one of the best quarterbacks in Houston's history.

No. 4 - David Klinger Throws 716 yards, 11 touchdowns in a Single Game

No.4 is David Klinger throwing for 716 yards and 11 touchdowns in a single game. This performance happened on November 17, 1990, against the Eastern Washington Eagles. It showcased that Houston's run-and-shoot style of offense can dominate in an era where run-first reigned supreme.

Klinger's historic 11-touchdown game remains unbroken to this day and is one of the most famous NCAA records in College Football. Additionally, with Klinger using the run-and-shoot offense, quarterbacks like Ware would pioneer the concept and would ultimately be adopted by college teams nationwide.

No. 5 - Houston Wins 1977 Cotton Bowl

No.5 is Houston winning the 1977 Cotton Bowl Classic against Maryland 30-21. This marked one of the biggest victories in school history for Houston. The win gave Houston the No.4 spot in the nation and established that Houston was a competitive team in College Football.

At the time, Houston was fighting for respect and awareness against competitive and nationally ranked teams. It also propelled Houston's football program into the national spotlight.