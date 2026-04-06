The Biggest Highlights From Houston Cougars' 2026 Pro Day

While Spring football has eclipsed the halfway point for the Houston Cougars and a bevy of key returning players and portal acquisitions for the upcoming 2026 season, multiple players, who contributed to a 10-3 turnaround campaign and a fourth-place Big 12 finish for coach Willie Fritz in 2025, had their biggest showcase in front of NFL draft scouts for the team's pro day on March 27 inside TDECU Stadium.

While the NFL Combine and Big 12 Pro Day showcases were more scattered on a national level in scouting notes taken, the TDECU Stadium event made Houston the sole focus of the Cougars who were ready to take the next leap in their careers.

From putting Houston in Big 12 contention to potentially becoming key pieces for postseason contention with an NFL franchise, what were some of the home pro day's biggest highlights?

Connors' 4.45 40

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) carries the ball against Baylor Bears safety Micah Gifford (24) during the second half at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

For running back Dean Connors, his senior season hailed his presence as Fritz's bellcow back, where he averaged nearly five yards per carry towards his career-best 977-yard season.

But where he makes up for his small size as the team's leading rusher is in his speed in being able to find zones, dart past the line of scrimmage, and open up for large runs towards enemy territory. Two of those samples came in ties of his season-long 54-yard run, the first of which came against his former program in a touchdown run at Rice Stadium on Sept. 6.

Those hot wheels came into light in the hometown pro day showcase, when he logged a 4.45-second 40-yard dash. According to ProFootballNetwork.com, it's good for an above-average speed listed in the 83rd percentile over the last 25 seasons.

While he may start of in lower strings as a running back for any franchise, the speed and select tangibles of his profile are more than capable of advancing the rungs and potentially being ready in the case of a tandem shakeup or injury.

Did Allen make scouts reconsider size expectations?

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For a defensive tackle like Carlos Allen Jr., a 6-foot-1, 300-pound frame is often shied on by scouts from a blocking and matchup standpoint on the other side of the line.

But his showcase proved that this bill, in being a tool towards earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors, is still a near no-match for offensive double-teams.

While not as stoutly regarded pass-blocking-wise, it's Allen's run-blocking profile that caught the eye of scouts, especially as it helped Houston to a top-50 FBS finish in rushing yards allowed.

Houston DT Carlos Allen Jr should generate more attention by the draft:



Smaller frame (6'1, 300) but extremely active run defender. Showcases good first step quickness, has ability to work laterally. Active violent hands. Shows good strength at point of attack and all around… pic.twitter.com/n9e69iezlR — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) February 25, 2026

Paired with his physicality and the "attack mode" presence, Allen is becoming more of a consideration for scouts and franchises with each film review.