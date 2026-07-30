The Biggest "What If?" Player on the Entire Houston Cougars Roster

Houston's roster is very well rounded after an amazing recruiting effort from the 2025 offseason.

Many players and transfers have established their presence on the roster in their own ways, with many of them having big plays in 2025. With many of those players returning, some haven't had the chance to establish themselves in the spotlight.

While other players have made huge plays for Houston throughout the 2025 season, many players have been overlooked by fans as bench players. But with many players from that 2025 roster graduating, many of those bench players finally have their chance to prove they have what it takes.

For Wide receiver Koby Young, this 2026 season will be one of his most important yet. What makes Young ready for the spotlight in Houston?

Koby Young and Houston

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Koby Young (18) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young has had two years on the Houston roster so far, but there hasn't been much progress for him in his two years with the Cougars. Throughout the past two years, he has only had 204 total yards in his career.

Compared to other receivers like Amare Thomas, Young hasn't had the same amount of production when it comes to yardage. Young has always been a backup on the Houston roster, but the 2026 season will be one of the biggest turning points in his career.

With other receivers graduating from Houston's 2025 season, Young will have enough room to grow as a player and get some more yards under his career total. As a junior this season, his time in the spotlight could not have come at a better time.

If Young is able to become a consistent starter this season, he could build up his career for a push for the NFL draft. With Conner Weigman at quarterback, this feat can be achievable if Young becomes a reliable target down the field.

As the biggest "What if" player on the roster, Young looks to be one of the most surprising receivers in Houston's depth chart. If given the chance, Young could become the next biggest name in TDECU Stadium.

However, Young's biggest weakness is his speed, as he doesn't get very far away from defenders when he has the ball in his possession. If he's able to work on his agility throughout the offseason, he could be one of Houston's biggest weapons down the field.

Young looks to be one of Houston's biggest underdogs this season, and he could definitely be one of Houston's biggest "What ifs."