The Good, Bad and Ugly of Houston Cougars' Blowout Win Over Oklahoma State
Following a 39-17 blowout victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, the Houston Cougars are off to their first 5-1 start since 2016, having eclipsed their win total rom last season and leaving them one step closer to bowl eligibility for the first time as a member of the Big 12 Conference.
In a redemptive effort from allowing 552 total yards in their Week 6 loss to Texas Tech at TDECU Stadium, the Cougars posted a season-high 485 total yards of their own, in which after the Cowboys' opening touchdown drive, they outscored them 39-3.
In the mix, senior running back Dean Connors bounced back from a 31-yard outing that week with 90 total yards of his own and two touchdowns, including an incredible one-handed grab on a six-yard completion.
To break down the highs and lows of Houston's Week 7 conference road-opening victory, let's take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly:
The Good: Weigman back in stride in no time
When junior quarterback Conner Weigman exited the Cougars' Week 6 contest before halftime on what was initially announced as an upper-body injury, he was placed in NCAA concussion protocol, having missed Monday's practice.
After his participation in Wednesday's practice and a removal from the Big 12 player availability report on Thursday, Weigman signaled a full go for his immediate return under center.
What followed was a youthful performance of 306 yards on 21 of 30 in completions, having found junior wide receiver Amare Thomas seven times on 157 yards, leaving Weigman good for a 177.7 passer rating and making him seem unfazed by the hit he sustained the week prior.
Weigman's deep ball ability, along with his downfield connections to Thomas, remains crucial for the Cougars to keep their explosive brand of passing offense and potentially push past being a dark-horse contender for the conference.
The Bad: Missed tackles still need some work
Although Houston's defense redeemed itself from its Week 6 performance by allowing just 149 yards from the Cowboys following their five-play, 75-yard opening touchdown drive, there are various spots that show the Cougars must work on their missed tackles, as coach Willie Fritz had stressed before.
Despite a different story in the second half, which backs up Oklahoma State's 13.8 points per game rating, the Cougars allowed nearly six yards per play in the first half, which may not be sustainable going deeper into league play, even against bottom-half competition.
Nonetheless, the Cougars looked reflective of their 16th ranking in FBS total defense entering Week 6 and found their rhythm again.
The Ugly: Early self-inflicted mistakes
There wasn't much ugly, but clean football on all sides remains the focus Fritz wants to maintain all season, especially at the halfway point. Even though the game was effectively put away in the second half, minor mistakes could prove costly towards the Cougars' conference contention.
Although Houston has remained stout in limiting its own turnovers, the Cougars must avoid sequences combined with little offensive efficiency, like that of which included somewhat of an off day for sophomore punter Liam Dougherty, who fumbled a snap on a punt attempt early in the second quarter. They were fortunate to escape with just three on the Cowboys' board.