The Most Important Game On Houston’s Schedule Might Surprise You

Houston plays intriguing teams on its 2026-27 schedule and has numerous games that could be a toss-up.

The Cougars' head coach, Willie Fritz, knows that after the last two seasons, playing in the Big 12 and in non-conference games is no easy task, but piling up those wins is possible.

With the 2026-27 campaign quickly approaching, there are 12 games that Fritz & Co. have to study up on and prepare for, with one of those schools that is floating under the radar and not being discussed enough.

Kansas State

Nov 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) runs the ball against Houston Cougars defensive back A.J. Haulcy (2) in the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

Last season, the Wildcats were not on the Cougars' schedule, but this season they meet in Week 6 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. A new sheriff is in town, and he is now running the program in Manhattan, Kansas. It’s the newly hired head coach, Collin Klein, who played for the Wildcats and was nearly a Heisman Trophy winner.

Klein comes after his tenure at Texas A&M, where he worked with Heisman-caliber quarterback Marcel Reed, and now has the opportunity to develop quarterback Avery Johnson into the next big star. After a season that didn’t go as planned, Johnson knows there is unfinished business, and the new duo could be set to be one of the most fascinating to watch pair up.

Johnson will be working with newly hired coach Sean Gleeson and could polish the offense to take it to the next level. There are several key receivers who will be utilized and operate slightly differently from last year, in all likelihood, including Bryce Noernberg, Sterling Lockett, Jaron Tibbs, and the A&M transfer Izaiah Williams. Don’t forget Garrett Oakley, the tight end, and in the running back room, Joe Jackson is returning, with big additions from the transfer portal in Makari Bodiford and Rodney Fields Jr.

That’s just the offense.

Imagine what Klein can do if he replicates the success he had last season, which helped take the Aggies to the College Football Playoffs. He was also a big part of that group, having, at one point, the No. 2 rushing offense in the SEC and No. 26 nationally, with an offensive line that ranked No. 10.

He also has a strong defensive unit that can get to the quarterback, apply pressure, and be dominant in pass coverage. He has two main studs who are the building blocks of the group. That includes edge rusher Travis Bates and linebacker Mekhi Mason as well as a handful of defensive lineman from the portal. Last season, too many points were given up, but with a new regime, the defensive regression might no longer be the case, which could intimidate Houston.

Whether Kansas State can put together more than a 6-6 record remains to be seen until this contest, but the Cougars could find themselves in a trap with this pivotal game halfway through the season.