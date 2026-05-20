The Most Painful Losses in Houston Football History

The Houston Cougars have had important and suprising wins throughout their history.

However, their were losses they encountered that changed the course of a single season, whether it was in a bowl game or chances to be in the College Football Playoffs.

Here are some of the most devestating losses in Houston's football history.

2021 Houston vs Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ty Van Fossen (13) tackles Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) in the fourth quarter during the American Athletic Conference championship football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 35-20. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats Aac Championship Dec 4 | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the AAC title on the line, No. 21 Houston was one win away from their first conference championship win since 2015 and national recognition. However, No.4 Cincinnati was able to win the game 35-20. Houston's quarterback Clayton Tune would get sacked eight times and throw an interception early in the third quarter to close the game out.

Although Houston won a bowl game in the same year, they were one step away from winning a conference championship.

2016 Houston vs Memphis

Coming off two wins against No.3 Oklahoma and No.5 Louisville with a 9-3 record, Houston looked ready for the College Football Playoffs. When the Cougars faced Memphis, the game became an offensive shootout.

Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. would have 487 passing yards and four touchdowns while running for 65 yards. However, his performance would not be enough to beat Memphis, losing 48-44.

Additionally, the Cougars showed struggles on defense and allowed Memphis to control the tempo of the game. This loss crushed Houston's dreams of making the playoffs and the momentum they carried throughout the season completely vanished.

1990 Houston vs Texas

The unbeaten 1990 Houston Cougars looked to cap off their regular season 11-0. Additionally, this was the year that David Klinger and the Houston offense perfected the run-and-shoot offense, looking unstoppable.

However, instead of a close game, Texas blew out Houston 45-24, shocking the nation. Texas dominated the game and exposed Houston's weak defense. This loss ended Houston's dreams of a national championship.

2016 Houston vs Navy

This loss against Navy was an important factor in why Houston was absent in the 2016 playoffs. Houston had gone 5-0 and beaten Oklahoma, so they were expected to win.

Ward would have 359 yards and three touchdowns, but would throw two interceptions and force a fumble, giving Navy multiple opportunities to score. Interestingly enough, Navy's quarterback Will Worth only threw for 76 yards and two touchdowns while having 115 rushing yards and another touchdown.

The timing, wins against ranked teams and atmosphere seemed like Houston was destined for greatness and awareness across the nation, but all that was gone after they lost this game.