The Next Houston DB Who Could Follow Latrell McCutchin Sr. to the NFL

With the conclusion of the 2026 NFL draft, Houston football's senior defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. was made an undrafted free agent signing by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

McCutchin racked up 52 tackles, nine pass deflections, a sack, and a forced fumble as part of helping Houston's 47th-rated total defense in FBS in 2025 to a fourth-place finish in the Big 12 Conference and a Texas Bowl win to cap off a 10-win turnaround in its second season under coach Willie Fritz.

Lightning in cleats ⚡️

Latrell McCutchin Sr. NFL Draft Tape 🎞️#Big12FB | @UHCougarFB pic.twitter.com/EYskL0CY2c — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) April 23, 2026

The departure of the Austin, Texas native and three-year cornerback with the Cougars may not have seen a significant hit to the defensive back room already replenished by Fritz through the portal and high school recruiting, especially as McCutchin elected to finish his career at Houston following the departure of defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge before the 2025 season.

But one of the remaining defensive backs under Fritz could soon follow McCutchin to the NFL out of the safeties room in 2027: senior free safety Kentrell Webb.

Webb's profile for Sunday futures

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (6) makes a catch as Houston Cougars defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Webb's story has the potential to be another fulfilling three-year journey at Houston into an NFL franchise with championship aspirations, and his breakout 2025 campaign is only a template for what can be added on in 2026 to shoot his stock higher.

Webb's move into the main free safety slot saw a campaign that featured 71 total tackles (the most among Cougar defensive backs), three of them for losses, a sack, an interception, and four pass deflections. One of those deflections sealed the Cougars' first top-25 road win since 2017, a 24-16 win over No. 24 Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, also effectively clinching Houston's first winning season as a Big 12 member.

Webb has the opportunity to create plenty more of those game-sealing moments, which is what most NFL franchises value as part of the work ethic and efficiency beyond the numbers. But could a jump in his 2025 numbers towards helping Houston contend for a Big 12 title in 2026 put him in a similar position on the draft board?

Regardless, it's been his loyalty to Fritz that has opened his potential for scouts to be looking on, especially as his leadership has developed among Houston's defensive back room, much like McCutchin. Therefore, it leaves room for the potential to make a quick jump to more minutes in the next step of his career in the offseason from now.