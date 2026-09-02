The Oregon State Players Houston Can't Afford to Lose Track of in Week 1

Houston is a big betting favorite this Saturday when Oregon State graces TDECU Stadium in Week 1.

Going into the matchup, which has an early start-time (11 am CT), assuming they will steamroll the Beavers is the Cougars' direct path to letting their downtrodden Pac-12 opponent hang in too long. Or worse.

UH barely escaped Corvallis with a win after a 27-24 thriller at Reser Stadium last September, after all. There's high turnover, but there are a number of impactful returning players as well. Not to mention a few transfers who could help change the culture right away for JaMarcus Shephard's locker room.

There are several Oregon State players who can't be in Willie Fritz's coaching staff's blind-spots.

Houston can't overlook these three players:

Cornell Hatcher Jr., Running Back

The Beavers' top returning rusher will be hard to lose track of because of his gravity, but Cornell Hatcher Jr. brings his 4.47 40-caliber speed back in his sophomore season after burning UH before.

Hatcher is taking over as the lead back after Anthony Hankerson went to the NFL, though Hankerson didn't land with the Miami Dolphins or Seattle Seahawks.

Hatcher will be getting the ball plenty even with a short-notice Hankerson return. Hankerson is seeking one more year of eligibility as a 2022 high school class recruit.

Against UH last year, Hatcher had 93 yards and a touchdown run, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. At all times, the Coogs need to have their eyes fixated on Hatcher.

Takari Hickle, EDGE/Outside Linebacker

Takari Hickle had a quiet game against Houston last year. Still, he had two sacks and five TFL last year, good for 38 tackles total. Hickle also had five quarterback hurries.

Hickle has a quick first step and has improved his conditioning to the point where he'll be on the field most applicable snaps.

The senior will be a locker room leader and must set the tone for a defensive line that's punching up in weight class. Quarterback Conner Weigman can't lose sight of Hickle on the edge.

AJ Newberry, Running Back

Wazzu de-commit Tre Garrison came from the 2026 high school class with designs of being a primary backup right away. Vanderbilt transfer AJ Newberry has hopped ahead of him instead.

Newberry had a rough 2025 season at 3.2 yards per carry, but in 2024, he went for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Even last year, he found the end zone thrice. Against Alabama in 2024, Newberry had 48 all-purpose yards on a 14-yard reception and 4.9 yards per carry.

Newberry must be a priority to stop in red zone situations.