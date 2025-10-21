There Something Special to Conner Weigman About Representing Houston
The Houston Cougars pushed hard to land junior quarterback Conner Weigman from Texas A&M in the offseason, and so far it has paid off for UH.
This season, Weigman has led the team to a 6-1 start and they are 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
The Cougars are now bowl eligible for the first time since the 2022 season and head coach Willie Fritz has completely turned the program around in year two.
Conner Weigman, A Perfect Fit For Houston
Weigman was just a kid who grew up in Cypress, Texas, who enjoyed playing sports. Now, he has made his way back to Houston, and he continues to play for his home city every Friday or Saturday.
“It’s truly a blessing to be here in the city of Houston and represent my city,” Weigman said.
Weigman looks like he found a perfect fit at the University of Houston, and every game he shows why he was a top recruit coming out of high school.
So far, Weigman has passed for 1,380 yards and 11 touchdowns while only throwing two interceptions on the season.
Winning the turnover battle is a big deal for Fritz and that is why Weigman has fit into his system so well this year.
”The first component of my plan to win is to win the turnover-takeaway margin,” Fritz said.
He also has mentioned several times that in all his years of coaching, when his team wins the turnover battle, they win about 91% of their games.
Weigman has been great with ball security this season, but his legs also have been another key to Houston’s success.
This season, he has rushed 66 times for 243 yards and six touchdowns. Weigman has utilized his legs most in the red zone and in short-yardage situations.
It’s not just what Weigman does on the field that is important to Houston’s fan base, he is also a class act off the field.
He always speaks highly of being back in his home city and is grateful for the opportunity Houston has given him.
Weigman is also seen after every game, win or lose, with the fans taking selfies, giving high fives and fist bumps and celebrating with the student section.
Fritz has instilled a new culture into Houston’s football program and his players reflect that on and off the field.
”I tell our guys all the time we represent the University of Houston,” Fritz said. “We want to celebrate with the student body.”