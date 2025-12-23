Three LSU Tigers Players to Watch vs. Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars currently sit with a 9-3 record after their third season in the Big 12 and are looking to clinch their first season with 10 or more wins since joining the conference and since the 2021 season, when the Coogs ended the year with a 12-2 record.

The Cougars' opportunity to earn their tenth win of the season comes in the Texas Bowl, as the Coogs get to stay home when taking on the LSU Tigers with the matchup being held at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, on Saturday, Dec. 27.

The Tigers had a tough 2025 season, plagued by injuries to key players and several losses that ultimately led to a coaching change. However, before LSU gets to move into its new era, the Texas Bowl awaits, and while several players have opted out for various reasons, there are still a few Tigers the Cougars will have to focus on.

Michael Van Buren Jr. - QB

LSU Tigers Quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr 11, LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr., who transferred in from Mississippi State, was not seen as the starting quarterback for the Tigers at the start of the season due to injuries suffered by starter Garrett Nussmeier, Van Buren saw action in six games this season and started the final three games of the year.

In his six appearances for LSU this year, the quarterback completed 78 of his 125 pass attempts for a 62 percent completion percentage while tossing for 743 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Van Buren also found some production on the ground, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown on 37 attempts.

DJ Pickett - CB

Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of the players the Cougars will have to take note of on the Tigers' defense is true freshman cornerback DJ Pickett. The six-foot-five cornerback was one of the highly ranked prospects in the 2025 class, as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 cornerback prospect by Rivals.

And in his first season in Baton Rouge, the cornerback delivered on the hype with a productive season, seeing action in all 12 games and earning two starts. Pickett recorded 30 tackles (23 solo), two tackles-for-loss, two sacks, three interceptions, and two pass break-ups.

Trey'Dez Green - TE

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

An offensive weapon that the Cougars will have to slow down is tight end Trey'Dez Green, whose six-foot-seven frame makes him a huge target for Van Buren. With the sophomore making appearances in 10 games, he totaled 29 receptions for 353 yards and five touchdowns. The Coogs will have to make sure to highlight and find Green on each play.