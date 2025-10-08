Three Ways the Houston Cougars Can Guarantee Victory Over the Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Houston Cougars, though no longer undefeated, still are on a mission as they navigate through the 2025 season, their next stop in Stillwater, Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a battle of Big 12 teams coming off of big time conference losses.
Albeit, Houston's loss was just their first in the season, whereas the sting of defeat has seemed to become the norm for the Oklahoma State fanbase in the 2025 season, and the team firing longtime head coach Mike Gundy in the midst of his 21st season of the team had to deliver all the much more of an uppercut to the Pokes.
Houston, however, will look to regain their confidence and their composure after their loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week, a loss the team likely needed if they aspire to reach their championship-winning goals on both the conference and national level.
Keys to Victory for the Coogs
On paper, Houston shouldn't have to sweat the contest against the Cowboys, but with a team like Oklahoma State looking to make a turnaround against a more well-endowed team like the Cougars, the Red and White could again be on upset alert.
Here are three ways that the team can avoid a second straight loss during their road trip across the Red River.
Revamp the Run Game
Houston running back Dean Connors saw a stark contrast to his typically productive performances against the Red Raiders, only coming up with 31 yards on 13 carries, as quarterback Zeon Chriss paced the Cougar rushing attack, marking Connors' second straight game without finding the end zone, something that Willie Fritz will surely be looking to change in Stillwater Saturday.
Rule Time of Possession
A common theme in the Cougars' wins thus far is the team possessing the pigskin more than their opponents, however, in their past two games, which saw them nearly lose to Oregon State and then finally lose to Texas Tech, they were on the lesser side of the time of possession, which gave them less time to put their offense to use, and in turn led to missed opportunities on the field, opportunities they will look to make up for at Boone Pickens.
Protect the Quarterback
Connor Weigman has been sacked 10 times in the 2025, which is in the top quadrant of the most sacked quarterbacks in the country, and now that Weigman is in danger of missing the game Saturday, this should serve as a wake-up call to the Houston offensive line to protect their signal caller better, be it Weigman or Chriss under center.
The Cougars and Cowboys kick off Saturday morning at 11:00 AM from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.