Top 2027 Recruit Set to Attend Houston Cougars Season Opener

Coach Willie Fritz continues to recruit well in the state of Texas and has grown national interest in Houston’s football program.

Ashton Grissom

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz on the field before the game against the Utah Utes at TDECU Stadium.
Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz on the field before the game against the Utah Utes at TDECU Stadium.
Houston has become an attractive destination for many top recruits, thanks in part to what head coach Willie Fritz has accomplished since joining the program in 2023.

The Cougars are currently working on what could be the best recruiting class in Houston football history for the 2026 class.

Fritz is continuing his recruiting hot streak with the 2027 class, with interest from top players such as Kaden McCarty, who will be in attendance at Thursday’s game against SFA, per Coogs247.

Top 2027 Edge Kaden McCarty

Houston head coach Willie Fritz
Houston head coach Willie Fritz speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days.

McCarty is a 2027 target out of Cypress Falls, Texas and a four-star recruit. The 6-foot-2 edge is ranked as the No. 62 player in the country and No. 11 in his position. He also is rated as the No. 9 player in the state of Texas.

McCarty burst onto the season with his breakout sophomore season in 2024. He totaled 59 tackles with 24 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and two punt blocks. With his sophomore performance, he has garnered a total of 23 offers, with 20 being from Division I programs.

Houston Chronicle journalist Jon Poorman ranked McCarty at No. 13 in his “Fab 50” rankings.

“McCarty was one of the breakout stars in the Houston area last season and should take an even bigger leap this year,” Poorman said. 

The athletic edge is known for its quick burst off the line of scrimmage and its ability to get to the quarterback. He also is fast and can chase down opponents with his closing speed.

McCarty Would Be a Huge Addition to Houston's 2027 Class

Houston Cougars
Houston Cougars helmet on the sidelines prior to the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

McCarty has already taken visits to some great universities around the country. He has visited Missouri, Texas, Baylor, Nebraska, Michigan, Ole Miss and SMU.

The highly-rated recruit is going to a favorable matchup for the Cougars, where they are favored by 22.5 points over the Lumberjacks, according to ESPN.

McCarty will also get to see a returning top-four Big 12 defense that has been reloaded in the offseason through the 2025 recruiting class and the transfer portal.

Fritz and staff make it a priority to recruit in Texas, and especially in the Houston area.

We're going to recruit the heck out of the state of Texas, I don't know why you wouldn't,” Fritz said in his UH introductory press conference. “The best football is played here in this state, and I know a bunch of high school coaches here, and I'm excited about renewing my acquaintances with those guys.”

McCarty would be a great get for the Cougars, and would add to Houston’s No. 39 ranked 2027 class.

Ashton Grissom
ASHTON GRISSOM

Ashton Grissom is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He is currently a senior at the University of Houston and majoring in Sports Media Production with a minor in Marketing and Spanish. He also works for two student organizations: The Cougar and CoogTV. You can find Grissom on his Instagram (@ashtonagrissom8) or Twitter (@ashtongrissom8).

