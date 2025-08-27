Top 2027 Recruit Set to Attend Houston Cougars Season Opener
Houston has become an attractive destination for many top recruits, thanks in part to what head coach Willie Fritz has accomplished since joining the program in 2023.
The Cougars are currently working on what could be the best recruiting class in Houston football history for the 2026 class.
Fritz is continuing his recruiting hot streak with the 2027 class, with interest from top players such as Kaden McCarty, who will be in attendance at Thursday’s game against SFA, per Coogs247.
Top 2027 Edge Kaden McCarty
McCarty is a 2027 target out of Cypress Falls, Texas and a four-star recruit. The 6-foot-2 edge is ranked as the No. 62 player in the country and No. 11 in his position. He also is rated as the No. 9 player in the state of Texas.
McCarty burst onto the season with his breakout sophomore season in 2024. He totaled 59 tackles with 24 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and two punt blocks. With his sophomore performance, he has garnered a total of 23 offers, with 20 being from Division I programs.
Houston Chronicle journalist Jon Poorman ranked McCarty at No. 13 in his “Fab 50” rankings.
“McCarty was one of the breakout stars in the Houston area last season and should take an even bigger leap this year,” Poorman said.
The athletic edge is known for its quick burst off the line of scrimmage and its ability to get to the quarterback. He also is fast and can chase down opponents with his closing speed.
McCarty Would Be a Huge Addition to Houston's 2027 Class
McCarty has already taken visits to some great universities around the country. He has visited Missouri, Texas, Baylor, Nebraska, Michigan, Ole Miss and SMU.
The highly-rated recruit is going to a favorable matchup for the Cougars, where they are favored by 22.5 points over the Lumberjacks, according to ESPN.
McCarty will also get to see a returning top-four Big 12 defense that has been reloaded in the offseason through the 2025 recruiting class and the transfer portal.
Fritz and staff make it a priority to recruit in Texas, and especially in the Houston area.
We're going to recruit the heck out of the state of Texas, I don't know why you wouldn't,” Fritz said in his UH introductory press conference. “The best football is played here in this state, and I know a bunch of high school coaches here, and I'm excited about renewing my acquaintances with those guys.”
McCarty would be a great get for the Cougars, and would add to Houston’s No. 39 ranked 2027 class.