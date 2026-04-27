Two Freshmen the Houston Cougars Will Have to Lean on After NFL Draft

The Houston Cougars just wrapped up the 2026 NFL Draft, and nine former players will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot at the next level.

While Tanner Koziol was the lone player taken in the draft, five players signed free agent contracts and three more accepted invites to fall camp.

With several departures to the NFL, the Cougars will rely upon two freshmen to make a huge impact in 2026.

Two Freshmen Who Will Make an Impact in 2026

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The first player that should have a breakout season is redshirt freshman defensive back Zaylen Cormier.

After not appearing in a game throughout the 2025 season, Cormier is one of the most athletic players on the field, and he has a real chance to make an impact this year.

Cormier is a former 3-star recruit from Heights High School in Houston, and he has recently made the transition from receiver to defensive back.

He has already proved that he has solid hands throughout his high school career, and that will translate very nicely in his new defensive role.

Cormier also ranked as the No. 20 athlete nationally coming out of high school, and he has shown why with his versatility so far this spring.

With three Cougars getting a chance to play at the next level at the cornerback position, Latrell McCutchin Sr., Zelmar Vedder, and Marc Stampley, there is plenty of opportunity in Houston’s secondary for young talent.

The other freshman who can make a real impact is Paris Melvin Jr., who can play just about anywhere on the field.

He played all three phases of the game in high school, recording snaps on offense, defense and special teams, giving him the best odds to find a fit to make a difference in his first year.

While he began the spring taking snaps at running back, he has transitioned more to a defensive back as well, which is a position of need depth-wise.

The 4-star recruit has all the tools to find playing time this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

With the loss of three of Houston’s veteran players in the secondary, it would not be surprising if both of these dual athletes could find their fit on defense.

The move from offense to defense with two of Houston’s most athletic players shows just how savvy the head coach Willie Fritz is and his ability to adapt is why his teams always compete at a high level.