Two Houston Legends Included in ESPN's Top 100 QBs of the 2000s

Throughout the past couple of decades, the sport of college football has seen the level of quarterback play get more and more prolific.

The game that once saw practically every team run its offense out of the wishbone has since evolved into a position where great athletes with rocket arms play. While every program has a best quarterback of all-time, ESPN's Bill Connelly took it upon himself to rank the best 100 quarterbacks of the 2000s.

Although Houston has had some up and down seasons throughout the 2000s, ranging from a 0-11 season in 2001 to a 13-1 season in 2015 that saw them win the Peach Bowl, they have had plenty of great quarterback play. There were two Cougars featured on Connelly's list, starting with Kevin Kolb (2003-06) at No. 74.

"Art Briles' first muse at the college level, Kolb improved steadily through his four years, and as a senior led the Coogs to their first 10-win season in 16 years," wrote Connelly.

During his time with the Cougars, Kolb threw for 12,964 passing yards with 85 touchdowns to 31 interceptions, while also rushing in 21 touchdowns. He was ranked ahead of notable names such as J.T. Barrett and AJ McCaron. However, Kolb wasn't the highest-ranked Cougar on the list, as college football's all-time leader in passing yards in Case Keenum (2007-11) cracked the top 30.

Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum (7) celebrates after throwing a touchdown. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"The perfect QB for everything both Art Briles and Kevin Sumlin wanted to accomplish at UH, he topped 5,000 yards and 40 TDs in three different seasons, and his 19,217 passing yards are over 2,000 more than anyone else in history has managed," Connelly wrote. "Dillon Gabriel almost caught him in 2024, but Keenum remains the yardage king."

Keenum ranked ahead of notable names such as Jalen Hurts (Alabama/Oklahoma) and Bo Nix (Oregon/Auburn). Ironically, Connelly had Gabriel a few spots ahead, as he was also behind Carson Palmer (USC) and Phillip Rivers (NC State).

While Conner Weigman may not be on the trajectory of making this list barring an otherworldly senior season, hopes are high that five-star freshman Keisean Henderson will someday end up on a list like this. Henderson, a Spring, Texas product, finished ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2026.

He also became the highest-ranked recruit in program history, surpassing Ed Oliver and Deontay Greenberry.

Although Houston may not get the shine it deserves, Connelly's ranking certainly highlights how much success they have had at that position, especially when you consider Greg Ward was left off, and Andre Ware played for the Cougs in the late 80s.

It may not be considered "QBU" anytime soon, but it'd be hard to argue that they don't produce a great quarterback every few years.