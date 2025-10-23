What Happened Last Time Between Houston and Arizona State?
The Big 12 has changed dramatically over the past few years, with eight new teams joining to help keep the conference going strong after the departure of Texas and Oklahoma. As a result, many teams are meeting their new conference opponents for the first time in decades, and some for the first time ever.
The Houston Cougars and Arizona State Sun Devils, who meet on Saturday, make for a perfect example. The Cougars had a rough first two years in the Big 12, but are now 6-1 and making some noise this season. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils took the Big 12 by storm, winning the conference championship and earning a College Football Playoff berth in their first season in 2024.
Saturday night's matchup in Tempe looks like it will be a great game, just like the last one between these two teams was decades ago.
Houston and Arizona State Last Met in Tokyo
The Cougars and Sun Devils last met on Dec. 1, 1990, but what really made this game unique was the location. As part of the Coca-Cola Classic, this game took place at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, making it a relic of a bygone age as Japan hasn't hosted an FBS football game since 1993.
Aside from the venue, this game was most notable for being a shootout, as the Cougars defeated the Sun Devils 62-45.
The star of the show was undoubtedly Houston quarterback David Klinger, who completed 41 of 70 passes for an absurd 716 yards and seven touchdowns (and one interception). He broke the single-game FBS record for passing yards, and his record stood for over 20 years. Washington State's Connor Haliday broke the record with 734 passing yards in a 2014 game, and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes later tied him in 2016.
Arizona State's Paul Justin had himself a hell of a day as well, completing 34 of 63 passes for 474 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back Leonard Russell rushed 16 times for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Eric Guliford had 12 receptions for 232 yards.
It's safe to say that Saturday's game won't be as much of a shootout as this one, as these kinds of wild games are exceedingly rare in the modern game. However, it should be a very entertaining game on its own merit, as the Cougars look to prove their legitimacy while the Sun Devils look to build on last week's statement win over Texas Tech.