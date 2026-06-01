What Is Actually Different This Season About Houston Football?

In just the second year under head coach Willie Fritz, Houston football finished with a 10-3 overall record, and the Cougars were one of the best teams in the Big 12 Conference.

While the Cougars lost a lot of talent in the offseason, Houston reloaded through the transfer portal and 2026 recruiting class.

Now, one of the biggest questions is if Houston football will be as good as last season?

Why Houston Football Will Be Better in 2026

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) warms up prior to the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Houston has fully changed directions under Fritz, and the Cougars turned a lot of heads because of their success last season.

One of the most impressive improvements was the offense under coach Slade Nagle.

In 2024, Houston averaged just 14 points per game and finished with a 4-8 record with the worst offense in the conference.

After the hiring of Nagle for the 2025 season, the Cougars’ offense made a significant jump, averaging 29.1 points per game.

Another reason for that success was quarterback Conner Weigman, who will once again be a key piece in the game plan for this upcoming season.

With Weigman in his final season, Fritz and staff were very aggressive in the offseason and have assembled arguably an even more talented roster for this year.

The wide receiver room is mostly the same, led by star wide receiver Amare Thomas, although the Cougars added Oregon State transfer Trent Walker this offseason.

With the loss of a lot of production in the passing game this season, Walker is another experienced receiver who will take pressure off both Weigman and Thomas.

Houston also will have a more explosive running game with the addition of former Tulane and Oregon running back Makhi Hughes, who rushed for just under 2,800 yards in two seasons with the Green Wave.

With the offense improved in several key areas, Houston’s defense also could take a jump in 2026.

Former Oregon defensive lineman Ashton Porter was one of the top additions for Houston this offseason, and he will be an immediate threat on day one.

The Cougars also improved the secondary with Jalen Mayo from SFA and Javion White from Tulane. The duo has a lot of experience, and their athleticism makes them versatile pieces in the secondary.

Overall, with the Cougars having a strong core of veteran returners along with many top transfers from the portal and a solid all-around high school class, Houston will be even better in 2026.