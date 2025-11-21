What The Stats Say About No. 25 Houston vs. TCU
Houston football will face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m., inside TDECU Stadium, in Houston, Texas.
Statistically, both teams have advantages in several key areas, and this game should be a close contest.
The Cougars open up as 1.5-point favorites in this game, but TCU has a 53.2 percent chance to win, according to ESPN Analytics.
TCU vs Houston Statistical Overview
Starting with the leaders of both offenses, junior quarterback Josh Hoover has passed for 2,873 yards and 23 touchdowns, while junior quarterback Conner Weigman has totaled 2,113 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.
The advantage in the pass game goes to TCU and the air-rad offense they run on a weekly basis.
Houston however, has a clear edge in the rushing attack. This season, the Cougars have rushed for 1,662 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Senior running back Dean Connors leads the way with 158 carries for 725 yards and four touchdowns.
Weigman is the next leading rusher, totaling 409 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns.
The Horned Frogs have only rushed for 1,220 yards this season, as they heavily rely on the passing game.
Senior running back Kevorian Barnes leads the charge for TCU, and he has 97 carries for 443 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
With TCU’s other top back, senior Trent Battle, questionable to play in Saturday’s game, Barnes may see an uptick in snaps and he will have the bulk of the carries.
TCU ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference in passing, and the receivers are a big reason why.
Senior wide receiver Eric McAlister ranks No. 1 in the conference with 941 receiving yards, and he has also hauled in eight touchdowns.
Junior receiver Jordan Dwyer and former Houston receiver Joseph Manjack IV are the other guys TCU relies on, and they have totaled a combined 1,018 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Defensively, Houston has the edge, and they rank No. 5 in total defense in the Big 12. TCU follows and ranks No. 9.
The key stat to watch is Houston’s passing defense ranks No. 7 in the conference and they will be challenged by an explosive offense, arguably the best they have seen all season.
While Houston’s passing game isn't the best in the conference, they still rank No. 8, and the Cougars will face a TCU secondary that is the third-worst at limiting yards through the air.