What to Expect In No. 22 Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
The No. 22 Houston Cougars will enter Week 10 of their 2025 campaign with their first AP Poll Top 25 ranking since Week 2 of 2022, having clinched a winning season and continuing to stay in Big 12 title contention, where the race has been essentially boiled down to four teams.
To keep those hopes afloat, the Cougars, in hosting West Virginia in just the second all-time meeting between the two programs at TDECU Stadium on Nov. 1, look to increase the Mountaineers' losing streak to six games on the season, in Year 1 of the second stint of coach Rich Rodriguez at the helm.
The head-to-head success also aims to be padded for the Cougars in the series, where previously at TDECU Stadium, on Oct. 12, 2023 in Houston's inaugural Big 12 campaign, quarterback Donovan Smith hurled a game-winning touchdown pass that was tipped then caught by then-sophomore wide receiver Stephon Johnson as time expired. It effectively clinched the first win in program history as a member of the conference for the Cougars.
Rich Rod Relaunch: Where West Virginia stands
The return of Rodriguez to West Virginia for the first time since leaving for the Michigan job in 2007 seeks to share the same success from his .698 winning percentage and six bowl appearances in his original seven-season tenure with the Mountaineers. Six games into his 2025 campaign however, it's not wild to consider it being a tough start to a program rebuild.
The Mountaineers currently ride a five-game winning streak, accounting for their current winless Big 12 campaign, after starting 2-1 on the season overall. Over the streak, they've been outscored 195-78, ultimately putting their season point differential at -75 and leaving them averaging 33.7 opponent points and 448.1 yards per game surrendered in 2025.
The offensive ratings aren't as supplemental either, as West Virginia has only averaged 17 points per game, although the Mountaineers' efforts in kept themselves close in their Week 9 23-17 loss to TCU.
What's new between the two
Aside from two coaching changes since the last meeting in bringing in proven winners in Rodriguez and coach Willie Fritz, the levels of recent success from both programs appeared to have run in opposite directions of each other.
Houston's in particular is one that seeks contention in the Big 12 just two seasons into Fritz's tenure, bolstering the common theme of quick program rebuilds across his career destinations.
While both programs have incurred largely overhauled rosters, especially via the transfer portal, the Cougars have found themselves on the successful side of an overhaul in finally meeting their offensive brand of football. It helped by building at the offensive line and upgrading in signal caller talent with junior quarterback Conner Weigman and his newly-implemented mobility that's put Big 12 opposition on alert.
Weigman's pocket poise, with the complement of his protection, has allowed him to post 1,581 yards in the air while rushing for 354 yards on the season, in part from his first career 100-yard rushing game accomplished in Week 9.
On the other hand, West Virginia currently sits with true freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr., who got his second start for the Mountaineers against TCU, throwing for 301 yards on 28 of 41 completions, amongst an injury room of three other signal callers, including redshirt freshman Khalil Watkins.