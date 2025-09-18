When Could Houston Cougars Lose Their First Game?
The Houston Cougars are off to a fast start in the 2025 season. The Cougars begin the season 3-0 for the first time in nearly a decade. The undefeated start received its biggest exclamation point after Houston's convincing victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, 36-20. Now the biggest question is how long the Cougars can stay unbeaten.
The Cougars' record is safe this weekend as Houston will have its bye week, but will return to the field the week after, taking on the Oregon State Beavers on Sep. 26. Houston could have a favorable matchup with the Beavers as they've struggled out of the gates, with a 0-3 record, and barring a huge upset over Oregon this weekend the Beavers could be 0-4 when Houston takes a trip to Corvallis.
If the Cougars can take care of the Beavers, when could their record be in danger? One analyst believes it could be the week after. As USA Today's Matt Hayes listed, when each unbeaten team could lose its first game, with Hayes having the Cougars losing for the first time in 2025 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Houston vs. Texas Tech
The Oct. 4 matchup could be one of the biggest games in determining the fallout in the Big 12 at the end of the regular season. Texas Tech could also possibly be undefeated when they visit TDECU Stadium in early October, standing in the way, however, is a big game of theirs this weekend, taking on also unbeaten Utah, followed by a bye week before the trip to Houston.
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton has been one of the top quarterbacks through the first three weeks of the season, having thrown for 923 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception while having an efficient 70.4% completion percentage. Morton's passing touchdowns have him tied for the most in the country, and he is top 10 in the nation in passing yards.
Paired up with the explosive Texas Tech offense, the Red Raiders' defense has been just as impressive. The defense is among the best in total defense ranking in the Top 15, allowing just 229 yards per game, and has also allowed 187.7 passing yards per game. The defense has caused splash plays, forcing five turnovers, and has recorded nine sacks through three games.
What Happened the Last Time the Teams Met?
The teams did not face off last year, but did take each other on in Houston's first year in the Big 12 back in 2023.
With a road trip to Lubbock for the Cougars, the Red Raiders came out on top in the matchup, though the Cougars put up a fight; they ultimately lost by a resounding three scores with a 49-28 victory for Texas Tech. With a big performance from then sophomore quarterback Morton, who threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
Much was different for the players and coaches now at Houston back in 2023; head coach Willie Fritz was still at Tulane, starting quarterback Conner Weigman redshirted in his second season with Texas A&M after a season-ending injury, and many of the current starters were young or elsewhere.