Where Andre Ware Ranks Among All-Time Best QBs In Houston History

Andre Ware is one of the most impactful Houston Cougars of all time.

Playing through the early days of college football, Ware put Houston on the map when it came to football. He broke multiple records as a Cougar, and remains one of the best quarterbacks Houston has ever had in their program.

With new talent coming in throughout the years, which quarterbacks have beaten the gold standard's records?

Houston's all-time Quarterbacks

Jan 2, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum (7) celebrates the victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2012 Ticket City Bowl at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When it comes to Houston's history with quarterbacks, there's no surprise that it is full of record breaking greats.

With all-time quarterbacks in Case Keenum and David Klingler, Ware has competition when ranking the best of the best. However, when it comes down to stats and impact, Ware has many amazing feats that topple some of the best quarterbacks in history.

Ware is the only Heisman winner from Houston, something that has stood the test of time after his historic 1989 season with the Cougars. Besides that, he has records in the Houston history books, with some of his best being ranked in the top three.

With all of these records to his name, how does he compare to the rest of Houston's quarterbacks?

3. David Klingler

Sep 12, 1991; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Houston Cougars quarterback David Klingler (7) on the sidelines against the Miami Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

After Ware left for the NFL in 1989, Houston was in need of another quarterback that could handle the new run-and-shoot offense. Klingler would be the man that would continue the famous strategy.

Klingler would play for Houston from 1989 to 1991, where he would break multiple records throughout his playing time. He currently ranks first in three categories, with two of them being single season and single game passing yards.

With all of these records to his name, he became a Heisman Finalist in 1990 and left for the NFL after his senior season in 1991. While he's not the best quarterback from Houston, he has definitely proved himself in the history books as one of the greats.

2. Case Keenum

Jan 2, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum (7) celebrates the victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2012 Ticket City Bowl at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Before Keenum joined Houston in 2007, the Cougars seemed to be struggling in the postseason.

After three bowl losses from 2005-2007, Houston had changed the program from the top down. After assigning a new Head Coach in 2008 with Kevin Sumlin, Houston would go on to win the Armed Forces bowl in the same year.

After a couple of seasons, Keenum would make his name known in the history books and finished his career at Houston with two bowl wins and multiple broken records. He still remains as one of the best Cougars in college football history.

1. Andre Ware

The Lions will start Heisman Trophy winners of the past two seasons, Andre Ware (right) and Barry Sanders. Dfp 0207 Andreware 1 1 A | Detroit Free Press

Being the only Heisman winner and the only Cougar inducted into the College Football hall of fame has its perks, and one of them is being remembered as one of the greatest players in college football.

Many of his records have been broken by the previous two quarterbacks, but the impact Ware had for Houston football is monumental, and that is why he is the best quarterback in Houston's history.