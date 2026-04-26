Where Houston’s 2026 NFL Draft Class Ranks in School History

The 2026 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday evening, and the Houston Cougars had several players earn an opportunity to play at the next level.

While Tanner Koziol was the lone draft pick, five other Cougars managed to sign free agent deals so far.

Let’s take a look at Houston’s 2026 draft class and how it compares all time in program history.

Houston’s 2026 Draft Class

Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) celebrates with wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

TE- Tanner Koziol

The lone draft pick of the draft for Houston was its star tight end, and he was selected with the No. 164 pick in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Koziol may have won the lottery with this landing place as the Jaguars have a dynamic offense where tight ends are heavily utilized.

While he still has a lot of work to do to become a factor at the next level, Koziol has a real shot to make an impact in Jacksonville’s system with his large catch radius and soft hands.

CB- Latrell McCutchin Sr.

While McCutchin was one of the top players at his position left on the board when the final round came to an end, he ultimately fell just short of his name called on Saturday.

The good news for the lockdown corner is that the Tennessee Titans offered him an undrafted free agent deal where he will ultimately get the chance to prove himself.

McCutchin’s scouting notes indicate that he needs to get better at reading ball and use his athleticism to his advantage, along with being less handsy when in coverage.

If McCutchin can clean up some areas of his game, he has every chance to shine as a CB or even on special teams in the NFL.

RB- Dean Connors

Dean Connors was also a guy who could've very well been drafted as a seventh-round pick, but ultimately, he did not get his name called in the draft.

Fortunately for the college football standout, the Los Angeles Rams offered him an opportunity, and he will get a chance to compete for a roster spot this offseason.

DL- Eddie Walls

Eddie Walls was a force in the Big 12 Conference last season, and he was ultimately one of Houston’s top defenders.

He was also offered a chance to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams, and he will join Connors in LA.

His seven sacks in 2025 really put him on several scouts' radar, and he could be a fun project for the Rams, or wherever his future career takes him.

DL- Carlos Allen Jr.

If you turn on the tape, Carlos Allen Jr. is a straight-up monster on the defensive line, and he will undoubtedly have a chance to wreak havoc at the next level.

While he went undrafted largely due to his size, he ended up signing a deal with the Atlanta Falcons and will return to his hometown.

While he is listed at 295 pounds, if he can put on more muscle and weight, he can be a run stopper in the NFL.

CB-Zelmar Vedder

While Vedder had very little playing time in his college career, his combine testing is what earned him an opportunity to play at the next level.

He impressed many with his vertical and broad jumps, along with running an impressive 4.51 40-yard dash.

He signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he rounds out Houston’s 2026 class, going to the NFL.

2026 Draft Class Rank

While many more Cougars could end up getting an opportunity and the strength of this class solely depends on how each player pans out, overall, this was a down year in terms of Houston’s draft history.

Based on 247Sports’ list of Houston’s draft history, the 2026 class would slide in right around the 36th-best class in program history.

While this ranking could vary over time, six Cougars will have an opportunity to make their name known in the NFL.