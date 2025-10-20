Where Houston Cougars Bowl Projections Stand After Week 8 Win
In just year two of the Willie Fritz era in the Third Ward, the Houston Cougars are setting themselves up to finish as one of the better teams in the Big 12.
Last season, the Coogs posted a disappointing 4-8 record, with a 3-6 conference record. So far in 2025, Houston has an impressive 6-1 record with a a 3-1 mark in Big 12 play. With their five wins, the Cougars have already surpassed last year’s squad and extremely likely to make a bowl come the end of the regular season.
With Week 8 officially in the books, here are the bowls that different media outlets are projecting the Houston Cougars to make.
Houston’s Bowl Projections After Week 8
ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs Virginia
The Pop-Tarts Bowl takes place annually in Orlando, Florida, between an ACC representative and a Big 12 representative. With Virginia currently sitting in second in the ACC, a matchup between the two schools would undoubtedly be a fun one to watch.
Kinder’s Texas Bowl vs Oklahoma
Houston making the Texas bowl would be the best outcome for Coogs fans, aside from a playoff berth of course. With the close proximity to campus, Houston can turn it into a home game against a talented Oklahoma squad that once had Heisman Trophy and playoff potential.
CBS Sports
Liberty Bowl vs LSU
The Liberty Bowl, played annually in Memphis, Tennessee between an SEC school and a Big 12 team. CBS Sports currently has the LSU Tigers taking on the Coogs, a matchup that would ruffle feathers just a couple of weeks ago. With LSU seemingly facing an unceremonious fall from grace, it would be a good opponent to gauge just how talented this Houston team is.
Athlon Sports
Armed Forces Bowl vs Army
The Armed Forces Bowl is played in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston is projected is to take on the Army Black Knights, a historically run-heavy team. Just a short trip from Houston, Coogs fans should be able to see this one in person pretty easily.
Sports Illustrated
Alamo Bowl vs USC
The Alamo Bowl takes place in San Antonio, Texas, usually between a Big 12 team and a member of the Pac-12. Since the PAC-12’s decline following conference realignment, it has kind of been a free-for-all on what program faces the Big 12 in the Alamo Bowl. With USC being projected to make the bowl, expect to see a lot of Houston fans in San Antonio if this is the case.