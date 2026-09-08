Where Houston Ranks in New AP Top 25 After Beating Oregon State

The Houston Cougars did what ranked teams do and took care of business, beating Oregon State, 33-20.

Now, Houston sits at the No. 22 spot in the AP poll after being ranked No. 23 in the preseason poll.

Here is where Houston ranks heading into next week.

Strengths

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Oregon State game, two strengths emerged as important factors for the upcoming season: the passing game and running back rotation.

Houston had a total of 228 rushing yards. Running backs Makhi Hughes and Re'Shaun Sanford II in the backfield were able to combine for 173 yards and two touchdowns against the Beavers, with Hughes having 98 yards and Sanford having 75 yards. This alone proved to be a problem Oregon State couldn't stop.

In the passing game, quarterback Conner Weigman had 305 passing yards, wide receiver Amare Thomas had 133 yards and a touchdown and tight end Patrick Overmyer had 84 yards. Additionally, wide receiver Koby Young had one 47-yard catch that turned the game in Houston's favor.

Weakness

Houston had a glaring issue against Oregon State that needs to be addressed as soon as possible: the secondary. Houston allowed the Beavers quarterback, Braden Atkinson, to throw for 376 yards and a touchdown.

Additionally, there were multiple times when the Cougars left receivers wide open, giving the Beavers big plays that kept the game close. On top of that, Houston struggled to tackle, which head coach Willie Fritz noted in the postgame conference.

"We don't tackle very much during practice, and we didn't do it this camp," Fritz said. "It showed up quite a bit."

Ranking this against teams in the top 25, this is the Cougars' biggest hole that could kick them out of the AP Poll. Against teams like BYU and Texas Tech, they have multiple experienced receivers who can create big plays on a dime. Fixing the secondary before those important games take place is a must for Houston.

Ranked Among Other Teams

In the Big 12, Houston remains the fourth-highest team, with No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 15 BYU and No. 20 Utah ahead of it. Compared to Texas at No. 4, Texas A&M at No. 10, and SMU at No. 17, the Cougars still have a long way to go to reach that level.

With their strengths and weaknesses in mind, a good showing against Southern on Sept. 12 could move the Cougars up a spot or two.