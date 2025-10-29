Where No. 22 Houston Cougars Bowl Projections Stand After Week 9 Win
In just year two of the Willie Fritz era in the Third Ward, the Houston Cougars are setting themselves up to finish as one of the best teams in the country.
Last season, the Coogs posted a disappointing 4-8 record, with a 3-6 conference record. So far in 2025, Houston has an impressive 7-1 record with a 4-1 mark in Big 12 play. With their seven wins, the Cougars have already surpassed last year’s squad and clinched a bowl appearance, with a chance at the College Football Playoffs not out of the picture, especially after beating then-ranked Arizona State on Saturday.
With Week 9 officially in the books, here are the bowls that different media outlets are projecting the Houston Cougars to make.
Houston’s Bowl Projections After Week 9
ESPN
Alamo Bowl vs Washington
The Alamo Bowl takes place annually in San Antonio, Texas, usually between a Big 12 team and a member of the Pac-12. Since the PAC-12’s decline following conference realignment, it has kind of been a free-for-all on what program faces the Big 12 in the Alamo Bowl. With Washington being projected to make the bowl, expect to see a lot of Houston fans in San Antonio if this is the case.
Kinder’s Texas Bowl vs Oklahoma
Houston making the Texas bowl would be the best outcome for Coogs fans, aside from a playoff berth, of course. With the close proximity to campus, Houston can turn it into a home game against a talented Oklahoma squad that once had a Heisman Trophy and playoff potential.
CBS Sports
Liberty Bowl vs NC State
The Liberty Bowl, played annually in Memphis, Tennessee between an SEC school and a Big 12 team. CBS Sports currently has the NC State Wolfpack taking on the Coogs, a matchup that would surely be a fun one to watch for Coogs fans. With NC State sitting at 4-4 and 13th in the ACC, it may be a butchering in store at the hands of the Fritz and the crew.
Athlon Sports
Texas Bowl vs Auburn
Another projection for Houston to get a home game come postseason. The Auburn Tigers had high hopes heading into the 2025 season, but have just failed to meet expectations on the field. Sitting at 4-4 overall, the Tigers would need a last-ditch effort to become bowl eligible. The way it stands right now, this one should be another win for the Cougars.
Sports Illustrated
Alamo Bowl vs USC
Another Alamo Bowl projection for Houston, this time against fabled USC. With the Trojans having a year to forget in their long, storied history, the Coogs will be in a good spot to earn a bowl victory if this projection comes true.