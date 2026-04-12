Why Conner Weigman Is Set For Breakout Senior Season With Houston

Houston took a major chance last summer by bringing in Conner Weigman to be the starting quarterback, given his injury-prone history.

However, he was able to stay on the field and appear in every game last season, totaling 3,400 total yards and 36 touchdowns.

While his junior season already made him one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 Conference, Weigman is confident in his group, and he has high hopes to lead this team even further this year.

Why Conner Weigman Will Improve This Season

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) during warmups before the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With spring ball well underway, Weigman is very confident in what Houston’s roster brings to the table.

”Spring camp has been really good so far,” Weigman told Coogs 247 journalist Jackson Dipasquale. “We’ve got a good mixture of guys returning, guys from the portal and younger guys. Our goal and priority right now is to mesh as the 2026 Houston Cougars and we’re all trying to get on the same page to get ready for September.”

The first reason why the veteran quarterback will improve is because he is returning one of the best receivers in the Big 12 from last year in senior wide receiver Amare Thomas.

Thomas burst onto the scene after transferring from UAB to Houston, and he finished second in the conference in receiving yards with 966 and touchdowns with 12.

While Weigman and Thomas will be one of the best duos in the conference once again this season, Houston also landed an experienced receiver in the portal to help open up the field.

Oregon State transfer receiver Trent Walker has a healthy resume, totaling 1,724 yards along with 149 receptions over the past two years, and he will be a huge part of the offense.

Now, with Weigman having two elite receivers, all areas of his game will have a higher ceiling.

He will undoubtedly have the opportunity to pass more this season, and rely less on the run.

While he will be throwing the ball more, when he does run, it will be more effective and that will have the veteran less banged up than he was towards the end of last season.

While he rushed for 700 yards and 11 touchdowns last year, because of the depth at receiver and the new and improved running game, Weigman will still use his legs, but more likely in red zone or short yardage situations.

This season, with such a threat in the secondary because of Houston’s experienced receivers and Weigman’s ability to keep the ball and run, senior running back Makhi Hughes will also be just another player to open up the offense.

While he didn’t find his footing at Oregon, he was a star player at Tulane and racked up 2,779 rushing yards in his two seasons with the Green Wave.

With all the star power on offense, led by Weigman, Houston’s offense will be one of the best in the conference.

As long as Weigman can stay healthy in his final season, he can for sure be a top-3 quarterback in the conference because of his dual threat ability and extra offseason under head coach Willie Fritz.