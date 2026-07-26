Why Everyone is Talking About New 'Freak' Houston OL Shadre Hurst

Houston football thrived last season, finishing 10-3 overall and UH ended up placing fourth in the Big 12 Conference.

A big part to head coach Willie Fritz’s plan was to be aggressive in the transfer portal, and it clearly worked.

Now, the Cougars are just about to begin fall camp after bringing in a haul of players from this season’s portal class, and senior transfer Shadre Hurst has everyone talking.

Why Shadre Hurst Has Everyone Talking About Him?

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave offensive linemen Shadre Hurst (56) blocks during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hurst began his playing career at Tulane, where he emerged as one of the best overall players in the American Athletic Conference.

In his junior year, he started gaining national attention when he was graded the No. 6 guard in the country by PFF.

He won the conference three times with the Green Wave and he also was a two-time All-ACC First Team selection.

After all of his success at Tulane, he decided to follow his former coach to Houston where he could really get a chance to shine in the Big 12 Conference.

While he has only been on campus for a few months, he already has his teammates raving about him.

”Never seen anything like it…,” senior offensive lineman Alvin Ebosele told Joseph Duarte. “The average person could probably train their whole life and come halfway close.”

Some other reactions to the new offensive lineman in the interview with Duarte include:

”He’s a beast,” senior receiver Trent Walker said.

”That guy is a freak,” junior tight end Patrick Overmyer said.

”Strongest man I’ve ever seen,” senior quarterback Conner Weigman said.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 295 pounds, Hurst’s strength is second to none on the Houston football roster.

While his teammates had a lot to say about his strength, the senior transfer has also received plenty of national recognition this offseason.

Earlier this month, he was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference First Team, and he will be one of the most exciting transfers to watch this season.

Houston has one of the most prolific passing offenses in the Big 12 this season, led by Weigman and senior wide receiver Amare Thomas.

Now, Hurst joins the team and is one of the most important at pieces to the offensive line because of his pure strength and experience that he brings to this roster.

With all the entangibles that Hurst brings to the table, it is clear why his teamates and national media think that his skillset is unique, and he will be one of the best players in the Big 12 this season.