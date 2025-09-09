Why Houston Cougars Fans Should Be Optimistic About 5-Star QB Keisean Henderson
Coach Willie Fritz has said it before, and he will surely say it again: the biggest advantage the Houston Cougars have is that they do not have to go far to find top talent.
To find their next quarterback, Fritz and the Coogs just had to go 30 minutes up the Hardy Toll Road. At Legacy, the School of Sport Sciences in Spring, Texas, class of 2026 quarterback Keisean Henderson has been turning heads for some time now.
In Legacy’s Friday night matchup against Port Arthur Memorial High School, Henderson showed exactly what other programs were missing out on.
Keisean Henderson’s Mind-Boggling Stat Line
Henderson’s performance was so impressive that his numbers seem like they are straight out of someone’s EA Sports College Football 26 Road to Glory. He completed 30 of his 38 passing attempts for 537 yards and five passing touchdowns. On top of his dominant aerial numbers, Henderson also rushed six times for 116 yards and a touchdown.
“Viewed early in high school career as a multi-positional two-way athlete, but now represents an established, bona fide elite QB prospect at this stage,” 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote. “Legitimately 6-foot-3, 185 pounds with lean, sinewy build, but ample space to clear the 200-pound threshold. Provides unique athleticism at the QB position, supported by strong track and field data and respectable combine testing numbers. Presents a dangerous improvisational threat in off-schedule situations.“
While some may think his Week 2 success was an outlier, he nearly matched it in Week 1, where he completed 35 of his 42 attempts for 423 yards and six touchdowns.
“One of the most intriguing prospects in the country's 2026 class, regardless position,” Brooks wrote. “Projects as a high-major difference maker who could become a coveted higher-round draft candidate.”
Henderson committed to the Houston Cougars on May 27, 2024, and has not visited any program other than Houston since. On June 5, he announced that he was shutting down his recruitment and canceled his official visit to Florida State.
Henderson is the top-rated recruit in Houston’s 2026 recruiting class and is the second-best player in the country, the second-best quarterback, and the best player in Texas. Henderson, four-star wide receiver Jayden Warren, four-star running back Paris Melvin Jr. and a plethora of three-star recruits have pushed Houston into the 39th-best 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Henderson is set to put his talent on display once again when Legacy travels to play Frassati Catholic High School on Friday at 7 p.m.