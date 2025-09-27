Why Houston Cougars Must Improve Offensive Timeliness as Season Progresses
Despite an epic late fourth quarter comeback by Houston football leading to its 27-24 overtime win over Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis on Friday, sending the Cougars back home with their first 4-0 start since 2016, it's fair for fans or casual observers to have their concerns regarding the continual issues with timeliness and consistency on offense, even though it's fortunate enough to show up in full.
Houston originally entered the Week 5 contest as an 11.5-point favorite according to ESPN Bet over the winless Beavers, however, the points came into play with early struggles efficiency-wise.
A bevy of these issues made Houston's first turnover of the season, an interception of junior quarterback Conner Weigman by freshman cornerback Trey Glasper at 8:49 in the first quarter which set the Beavers up for their first scoring drive, the least of worries on the night.
To make note of why these improvements must be made sooner rather than later for the Cougars, these are the aspects of the after-dark thriller that made it frustrating early on.
Bleak total yardage in first and third quarters
It's safe to say that the marks of total yardage to open each half for the Cougars were somewhat putrid in efficiency. While the Beavers' first scoring drive helped their first quarter mark finish with 90 total yards, Houston finished with just 18 in that frame, averaging 1.8 yards per play.
To make matters worse while facing multiple scoring opportunities and then facing a full one-score deficit, the Cougars opened the second half with four consecutive three-and-out drives, leaving for a third quarter mark of just seven total yards on 0.8 yards per play. In the same frame, there were more penalty yards.
Stunningly enough, these efforts tallied up to 352 total yards on the night while averaging 5.3 yards per play, which left Weigman setting a new career-high in passing yards for a consecutive game week. Primarily, he connected with Amare Thomas, who posted six receptions on 10 targets for 104 yards.
However, it wasn't the brightest night for senior running back Dean Connors, who on the ground tallied 53 yards on 17 carries, having averaged 3.1 yards.
While it's nice that it eventually shows up in full for Houston as it did in the first three weeks of the season, it once again comes down to avoiding repeated scoring droughts an dips in efficiency from frame to frame. It requires better execution, particularly on running or draw plays that require eating up yardage for position.
Penalties
Of the Cougars' eight penalties on 60 yards on the night, six of them were assessed offensively on 45 yards including four holding calls.
Simply put, there cannot be instances of drive-killers down the line in league play that eventually lead to dire third and long situations, or frames in which the penalty yardage outlasts or is the reason it outlasts total yardage.