Why Houston football Could Have the Big 12's Best Running Backs in 2026

In college football, it is very important that your team specializes in something when it comes to gameday.

For some programs, they focus on passing the ball to star receivers with quarterbacks who can throw and pass effectively. For others, they focus on the ground game with star running backs going through a well-built offensive line in order to keep drives alive.

Houston is very impressive when it comes to the ground game, but what makes them the most dangerous position to go up against in the Big 12?

Houston's Running Backs

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) carries the ball as Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) defends during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The running back room in Houston is filled with talent from the bottom of the depth chart to the starters for the 2026 season.

One of these players is DJ Butler, who had two games where he rushed for 50+ yards. While he hasn't been on the field much as a sophomore, his junior year may be the season where he becomes a key asset in Head Coach Willie Fritz's ground game.

A player who will also return from last season is Re'Shawn Sanford II, who had a season-ending injury in the fall of 2025. Before his injury, he was one of the best running backs on the team, ranking third on the team in offensive production, having 444 yards of total offense.

Some of the offseason's transfers also look impressive, as Makhi Hughes makes his start with the Cougars for the 2026 season. He had previously played with both Oregon and Tulane before transferring to Houston, and looks to bring a championship mentality with him as he heads into the 2026 season.

Lastly, we look at one of the newest faces on the team in Zane Smith, who looks to be one of the better players heading into the 2026 season. He was a star at Fulshear High School and looks to be climbing the ranks in the offseason camps.

All of these players have done amazing things during their time in Houston and have proven themselves to be one of the conference's most dangerous running back rooms. The 2026 season looks bright for Houston's ground game, and other teams should take note.