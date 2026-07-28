Why Houston's Identity Under Willie Fritz Is Different Than Its Previous Eras

Houston's culture has shifted significantly, and it will only take a few seconds to notice that change.

Before the arrival of Willie Fritz in 2024, many things about Houston were uncertain. 2023 was the year the Cougars joined the Big 12, but issues from past years hadn't been fixed before they joined.

Recruiting was also a complete embarrassment for the roster, as many of those recruiting classes didn't bring any sort of security to Houston's roster. Many players who joined Houston would join other rosters through the transfer portal, and that left Houston fighting for more recruits each year.

However, many things in Houston have improved over the years under Fritz's short time with the Cougars, and their new championship mindset doesn't look to change anytime soon. Why has this sudden change happened?

Willie Fritz and Houston

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston head coach Willie Fritz speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Fritz joined Houston in 2024, many critics were quick to point out that Houston's roster needed major changes and that Fritz couldn't possibly turn around a program quickly. Fritz proved them wrong the following season.

Not only has Fritz changed the culture of how Houston is a program, but restructured how they play and what makes them a good fit for athletes looking for a second chance. Not only has Houston's recruitment improved, but their outlook for new players has also increased significantly.

The transfer portal is one of the biggest opportunities to take advantage of when rebuilding a team, as it offers players who are experienced in college football and who have played before in high-stakes games. That security has allowed players to connect with coaches more easily and has allowed Fritz to have an easier time developing talent from other schools.

Comparing this to other seasons when a new coach was introduced, the Frtiz era outshines many other coaches who have tried to rebuild Houston in the past. Dana Holgorsen couldn't keep a winning roster for multiple years, but Fritz has retained many of his players from 2025 in a shorter time.

Many of Houston's past coaches have faced severe seasons where they couldn't recover afterward. Tom Herman and Major Applewhite were two coaches who had back-to-back postseasons for the Cougars but couldn't improve at all when it came to the next year.

For Houston's longevity, Fritz looks like one of the best coaches that UH will have in the modern era of college football. He has been able to change Houston from a losing team to a championship-winning powerhouse.