Why Houston’s Wide Receiver Room Could Be the Best In the Big 12 Conference

Houston football is just a little over two months away from beginning the 2026 football season.

After an impressive 10-3 campaign in 2025, the Cougars reloaded through the high school class and transfer portal to attempt to continue that same success this year.

With a solid foundation of returners in the wide receiver room, along with some additions from the portal and 2026 high school class, Houston’s wide receiver room could be the best in the Big 12 Conference.

Breaking Down Houston’s Wide Receiver Room

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Koby Young (18) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Amare Thomas

The heart and soul of this group is senior wide receiver Amare Thomas, who had a breakout season in 2025 for the Cougars.

He totalled 67 catches for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, and he was no doubt the favorite target for senior quarterback Conner Weigman.

Last year, he finished second in the conference in both receiving yards and touchdowns, and he could very well lead the conference in multiple categories this season.

Trent Walker

After spending his first three collegiate seasons at Oregon State, senior wide receiver Trent Walker transferred to Houston this offseason, and he was one of the top targets for head coach Willie Fritz and staff.

In the last two seasons, he totaled 149 catches for 1,724 yards and four touchdowns, and he can be another weapon to take some attention off of Thomas.

With Walker and Thomas on the field at the same time, the duo presents a real problem for opposing defenses and their play-making ability will open up the field for the rest of the receivers on Houston’s roster.

Koby Young & Harvey Broussard III

With all of the opponents' attention being on Thomas and Walker because of their track record, sophomore receiver Koby Young and senior receiver Harvey Broussard III will have a real opportunity at having breakout seasons.

Young was sidelined due to injury his freshman season; however, he had an opportunity to get on the field in 2025.

Last season, he tallied 12 catches for 191 yards, averaging 15.9 yards per reception. He could very well continue to be Houston’s vertical threat going forward, and he and Weigman connected on several deep balls last season.

Broussard also made the most of having very little opportunity last season by finishing with nine catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.

He stands at 6-foot-3, and Broussard could be heavily relied upon in the red zone this season.

Sleepers

While nobody is certain where freshman Paris Melvin Jr. will end up positionally, he is ultra-athletic and could be a threat in this offense in some way.

While he has taken most of his reps at cornerback this offseason, he is too talented not to have on the field, and he could find his way into the offense scheme eventually.

The 4-star prospect played virtually every position on the field in high school, and no matter where he ends up, he will be a difference-maker for the Cougars.

Sophomore wide receiver Muizz Tounkara also has a shot to make an impact as a young player.

He transferred to Houston from the Florida Gators this offseason, and he was a former highly sought-after prospect from Clear Springs High School.

He also stands at 6-foot-3, and as of right now, he is the next man up if anyone has to miss time due to injury.

Tounkara’s size will be beneficial to Houston, and he could also be a red-zone jump-ball threat much like Broussard.

With a trio of veterans mixed with a strong group of young talent and a quarterback who is one of the best passers in the Big 12, Houston’s receiving core could very well be the best in the conference.