Why Jordan Allen Is A Wild Card At The DB Position For the Houston Defense

The Houston secondary has talent everywhere on the field.

Head coach Willie Fritz has put Houston's defense on the map, and many opponents are starting to notice. With big recruiting classes these past few years and the current 2026 class looking even better, the defense in Houston continues to be lethal.

However, many of last year's pieces have either graduated or moved on from the team. Some have transferred over to other universities that could give them playing time, while others have simply joined the NFL.

When it comes to the current defense, what makes DB Jordan Allen special in Houston?

Jordan Allen and Houston

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Jordan Allen (6) sacks TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Allen is currently a Junior at Houston, with his past few years being a very long collegiate journey of development. Before joining Houston in 2025, Allen was an LSU Tiger.

While at LSU, Allen developed his defensive talent for three seasons with the Tigers. When he committed to LSU in his freshman year, he was mainly benched in favor of other talent in the secondary.

That freshman season helped his development into the SEC structure and allowed him to play for the Tigers in his first year. Throughout the four games he played, he had some minor time on the turf, only getting 60 snaps at his position.

Throughout the following 2023 season, he gained some more notoriety on the roster but ultimately remained a backup. He played the most throughout the last half of the season, but throughout those last seven games, he had some major accomplishments in his stats.

The 2024 season was the last season he would spend with the Tigers, as he was back on the bench after new talent took his role in the secondary. He would transfer to Houston in 2025 and would have a breakout season with the Cougars.

The 2025 campaign offered Allen a shot at redemption, as he had been a backup for many seasons before gaining the opportunity to become a starter in Houston. Allen would not waste that opportunity.

His 2025 campaign had seen some of his best play in college so far, as he had started 13 games for the Cougars in his first year at Houston. Throughout that first year, he had an 85.5 PFF tackle grade, which ranked fourth among Big 12 safeties and ranked 16th among all Big 12 defensive players.

His 2026 season in Houston will definitely be as explosive as his 2025 year, with Houston gaining new stars in the secondary that compliment's Allen's style of play. His agility and consistency makes him a wildcard in Houston's DB room.