Why One Houston Cougar Could Thrive in the New-Look Big 12

The Big 12 is one of college football's biggest when it comes to competition.

With 16 teams all fighting for that top spot in the conference, many teams have to make major sacrifices in order to get there. Some will do better than others, but the next season always proves that anyone can succeed in the Big 12

Teams have either increased their offensive power while decreasing their defense, or vice versa. Most fail due to depth or talent issues, but some prevail under this system.

One of the more recent teams to successfully divide its resources is Houston, and no other team comes close. With that being said, which player on the Houston roster has proven themselves as a Big 12 athlete?

Why Amare Thomas is a Big 12 athlete

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz with wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When describing a Big 12 athlete, we must first look at a couple of things that solidify what it means to be in the Big 12. To be a Big 12 athlete, you must be relentless, flexible, and fast.

Amare Thomas does all of these things and more, and as one of Houston's top receivers, it's no question why he represents the Big 12. While he only joined recently in 2025, his past season with the Cougars has put him in the spotlight.

Throughout the past season, Thomas has been known to be one of the best targets downfield for the Houston offense. With many 50+ yard games under his belt, his production is known to be one of the best in the conference.

With Conner Weigman as his quarterback, Thomas has security that he will be getting the passes. Both of these players combine for a nasty combo that has saved Houston in some dire situations.

Thomas is also known in the Big 12 as one of the fastest in the league and one of the strongest runners when he gets going. Most of the defenders can't catch up to him once he begins running downfield, and when they do end up catching him, Thomas is more than likely already in the end zone.

Thomas also has amazing experience with leadership, as his collegiate years have put him through many tests as a receiver. With that same experience, he looks to be one of Houston's best leaders in the offense, giving some of the newly found recruits some confidence that they will need in the Big 12.