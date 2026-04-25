Why Tanner Koziol’s Departure Won’t Hurt Houston as Much as You Think

On Saturday afternoon, Houston’s senior tight end Tanner Koziol fulfilled his life-long dream of being selected in the NFL Draft.

Around 2 p.m., he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 5th round with the No. 164 pick in the draft.

With the departure of Koziol, the Cougars are still in good shape at tight end, with multiple guys who can have a big impact in 2026.

Who Will Replace Tanner Koziol

Nov 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Koziol was one of the best tight ends in all of college football last season, and his receiving ability is what made him stand out.

In 2025, he hauled in 74 receptions for 727 yards and six touchdowns, and he was a big reason why Houston was so successful.

While he will primarily focus on getting stronger and placing more of an emphasis on blocking in the offseason, his large catch radius is what will be utilized by the Jaguars primarily in the future.

Replacing Koziol is no easy task; however, the Cougars have two main players that will take over his role.

Patrick Overmyer

Junior tight end Patrick Overmyer was a huge pick up from coach Willie Fritz and staff this portal cycle from UTSA, and he can be a pass catcher just like Koziol.

While playing limited snaps last season, he still managed to rack up 27 catches for 344 yards and five touchdowns.

Now, he comes to Houston with the chance to be the starting tight end, and he has a lot of upside in the receiving game.

What will really help Overmyer this season is how good Houston’s receivers are.

With opposing defenses having to worry about Amare Thomas and Trent Walker just about every possession, Overmyer will find himself with plenty of opportunities for a breakout year.

Luke McGary

While Overmyer will be the primary pass-catching tight end, that is where Houston’s senior tight end Luke McGary will step in and primarily be used for run blocking.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 250-pounds, McGary will be a problem on the offensive line for opposing defenses.

With the addition of Oregon transfer Makhi Hughes, Houston’s running back room is loaded, and good blocking will be needed to bring this team to the next level.

While Koziol’s absence is a huge loss for virtually any team, Houston has a perfect balance of tight ends to make the offense flow.

With Overmyer set to take on the receiving responsibilities and McGary returning as a trusted run blocker, the Houston Cougars are in good shape at the tight end position for 2026.