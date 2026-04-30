Willie Fritz's 3 Biggest Priorities for Houston After NFL Draft

After a historic turnaround in Houston football's third season in the Big 12 conference, which saw a 10-win campaign topped off by its 38-35 Texas Bowl win over LSU on Dec. 27, 2025, coach Willie Fritz was proud nonetheless of his outgoing talents who helped those accomplishments to the NFL via the draft, free agent signing or by mini camp invites.

But where those draft losses were evident, Fritz wasted no time in utilizing the transfer portal and relying on key returners to get the Cougars ready for accomplishing an even bigger goal: winning the Big 12 itself, and potentially, putting them in the College Football Playoff spotlight for a national championship.

Now that the pieces are here, they'll play a key part in cashing out on the team's three biggest priorities towards reaching those goals. But what are these simple priorities in question?

Maintain healthy pass and run blocking

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Alvin Ebosele (79) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If there's one position room the Cougars wish they had the cleanest bill of health from in 2025, it's among their offensive linemen who endured a flurry of injuries that rippled the rotation through various combinations in front of quarterback Conner Weigman.

But if Houston is going to contend for the conference in 2026, those combinations must allow plenty of pocket comfort for Weigman, especially among the first team linemen, but provide blocking for its running back room to be more efficient among its upcoming class.

With additions like redshirt senior lineman Shadre Hurst coming in from Tulane as a highly-touted prospect and efficient pass and run blocker, the Cougars will need plans to keep him on the field as much as possible with returners like Alvin Ebosele, who saw their growth out of Houston's 2025 campaign.

Create early separation, avoid inefficient quarters

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) calls a play during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The course of Houston's 2025 season could have been drastically different in multiple ways: It wouldn't be in contention for a Texas Bowl appearance if its defense hadn't issued the stops needed in wins over Arizona and Arizona State, and it would have potentially been in Big 12 championship game contention if it took advantage of the struggles of defenses like West Virginia and TCU in the second half of the season.

But if there's one thing the Cougars would like to expand on in as many games as possible, it's creating early separation to avoid walk-off opportunities on either side of the ball.

However, that also comes with keeping offensive consistencies quarter-by-quarter, and it means avoiding long scoring droughts or quarters that only log single digits in total yards.

Cut down on missed tackles

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) tackles Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While Houston impressively finished top-50 in total defense in 2025 to fuel a six-win improvement, even going a perfect 6-0 on the road, it didn't come without a recurring theme of missed tackles among its defensive line and secondary, which contributed to its shocking 45-35 loss to then-Big 12 winless West Virginia on Nov. 1.

But while those were part of the growing pains of coordinator Austin Armstrong's first season with the Cougars, impressive numbers were nonetheless churned out.

In an effort for Houston to maximize the win column to punch its ticket to Arlington, minimizing the missed tackles among its revamped defense is key to avoid shocking season-altering moments much like its loss to West Virginia, a game in which it surrendered the most points at home in 2025.