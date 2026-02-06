Willie Fritz Addresses Houston's New-Look Offensive Line From Transfer Portal

The Houston Cougars and head coach Willie Fritz were tasked to build on the momentum the program was able to create in the 2025 season, as the Cougars ended the year with a 10-3 record and with their first bowl win since 2022.

And now Fritz has a much better understanding of how his squad is shaping up heading into the 2026 season, as the Coogs were able to bring back several of their key contributors, adding players out of the transfer portal and welcoming in the 2026 recruiting class.

Overall, the Coogs were extremely active in the transfer portal, compiling the No. 7-ranked transfer class in the nation per On3. As Houston managed to bring in a total of 17 players, three of whom were ranked as four-star transfer prospects.

Fritz Addresses Houston's Offensive Line Additions

Tulane Green Wave offensive linemen Shadre Hurst blocks during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Heading into the offseason, the Cougars knew that they would have to address the offensive line in the transfer portal, as Fritz acknowledged in a media availability on Wednesday.

"We signed some really good offensive linemen, we needed to," Fritz said. "We lost some good offensive linemen."

And the Coogs would address that need head-on, bringing in four players along the offensive line from the transfer portal. Fritz talked about the four additions individually, having plenty to say about Tulane transfer Shadre Hurst, who now reunites with Fritz at Houston.

"Shadre is a two-time All-American at Tulane; he played for me there," Fritz said. "We're very fortunate to get him; he's got 37 career starts. He's allowed one sack in 1,224 pass-pro snaps in his career; that's pretty good. We're very excited to get him, he's one of the strongest guys I've ever coached...and he's got a tremendous work ethic, and he's a kind of guy you want to have in your program."

Houston also brought in Toledo transfer Anthony Boswell, who Fritz highlighted for his high-level performance in 2025.

"Was a first team All-MAC at Toledo, freshman All-American there as well," Fritz said. "Played right at 900 snaps, had an unbelievable PFF grade, one of the national leaders as far as centers are concerned, you can't have enough guys who can snap the football."

Fritz also commented on the addition of Miami (OH) transfer Drew Terrill, who, at his size and frame, has already been able to show out early throughout offseason workouts with the Cougars.

"Had 1,100 snaps playing tackle, I've been very impressed with him during our workouts," Fritz said. "He is six-four, six-five, 300 pounds and moves extremely well."

The fourth offensive lineman addition that Fritz talked about was Northwestern transfer Hayden Wright, who could be looked at as a developmental piece for the Cougars as the offensive tackle heads into just his second season of college football in 2026.

"He's very impressive, a little over six-four," Fritz said. "He is about 275 right now; we'll put some weight on him in the spring."