Willie Fritz and Morgan Scalley Have Taken Different Paths to Houston vs. Utah

The No. 14 Houston Cougars travel to Salt Lake City to face off against the No. 10 Utah Utes.

Two head coaches will share this moment from opposite sides of the field. One has spent his life rebuilding programs, while the other has spent his life in one program.

What paths have both of them taken and why does it matter for this game?

Sep 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley looks on against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's head coach Willie Fritz has been a rebuilder for many college football teams. At his first head coaching job at Blinn College, he brought a team that had only won five games over three seasons and left with a pair of national titles under his belt.

At Sam Houston, he went to back-to-back FCS title games, won the Sun Belt in his first season as head coach for Georgia Southern and led Tulane to a 12-2 season that was capped by a Cotton Bowl win over USC.

Now in Houston, he brought a team that went 4-8 in his first season to a 10-win football program that beat LSU in the Texas Bowl. Additionally, he has brought in elite talent.

Quarterback Conner Weigman has been one of the best in the Big 12 and is coming off a game where he threw for 343 passing yards and five touchdowns. Not only that, Fritz has the No. 1-rated quarterback in the country in the 2026 recruiting class, Keisean Henderson.

Other guys such as running back Makhi Hughes, wide receiver Trent Walker and tight end Patrick Overmyer are starting to become some of the best playmakers in the conference.

On the other hand, Utah head coach Morgan Scalley has been there since 2006. He became defensive coordinator and held that title for 10 seasons before becoming the head coach last December.

Scalley is still following the recipe that former head coach Kyle Whittingham left behind and it is working for the Utes.

Utah ranks ninth nationally in total offense and Scalley has one of the best teams in the country. Like Fritz, he also possesses a ton of talent within his team such as quarterback Devon Dampier, who is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

Alongside him in the backfield is running back Wayshawn Parker, who currently has 597 yards, seven touchdowns and back-to-back games against 170-yard games against Kansas and Iowa State.

Both of these head coaches have found success in their programs in different ways. Fritz has gone to the transfer portal and recruited elite talent while Scalley has spent his entire coaching career developing his players.

On Oct. 24, the game will reveal which identity is better and which team is ready for November.