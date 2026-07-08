Houston’s head football coach Willie Fritz has now fully turned around a program that had sat towards the bottom of the Big 12 when he first arrived in 2024.

Now, the Cougars boast a 10-3 overall record in 2025, and senior quarterback Conner Weigman was a huge reason for that success.

With Houston also bringing in the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class in Keisean Henderson, Fritz revealed some valuable insight on the quarterback situation going forward.

How Houston’s Quarterback Room Will Look in 2026

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston quarterback Conner Weigman speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman had an outstanding junior campaign with the Cougars last year, passing for 2,705 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He also showcased his athleticism by rushing for 700 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Weigman was a real red-zone threat in 2025.

Despite his breakout year, many fans wondered if he would be surpassed by Houston’s 5-star freshman Keisesn Henderson.

Fritz made the answer to that question crystal clear at the Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday.

“No, Conner’s our starting quarterback without question,” Fritz said at Big 12 Media Days. “What’s been really neat is I’ve never had two five-star quarterbacks before, any place I’ve ever been; I’ve never had one, much less two. Those guys are both so unselfish. Everybody keeps asking me, what kind of package you’re going to run with Keisean? We’re going to run our total package with him.”

While Fritz made it clear that Weigman has earned the starting job because of his performance last season and throughout this offseason, he did not rule out the usage of Henderson this season in certain situations.

Henderson is an elite athlete, and he poses an even greater threat than Weigman in short-yardage or goal-line scenarios. It would not be surprising to see Henderson get several opportunities to make game-changing plays in 2025 because of how special a talent he is.

“He’s really smart, can throw and run the ball, you know? So those guys really, really work well together in the quarterback room, and I think it’s a perfect situation for Keisean to be in there and learn from not only great coaches, but you know, a fellow great player in Conner.”

While Weigman will lead the charge heading into 2026, this doesn't rule out Henderson making a contribution in some way.

In this situation, Henderson has a chance to learn from a quarterback who has four full years of college football experience between the Big 12 and the SEC, and he will be ready to run the show for the Cougars when the time comes.