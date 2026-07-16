Willie Fritz Is Chasing Something Else That Houston Football Has Rarely Achieved

Houston’s head football coach Willie Fritz has turned Houston into a top program in the Big 12 Conference in just two seasons.

While the Cougars finished with a 10-3 overall record in 2026, Fritz is looking for much more going forward.

The veteran head coach and his staff are trying to build a team that can consistently win for a long period of time, which is something the Cougars haven’t consistently had in their history.

How Willie Fritz Will Consistently Win At Houston

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston head coach Willie Fritz speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fritz has won at each and every university that he has coached at through his 33-year head coaching career, and his final stop at Houston will be no different.

He already gave Houston fans a glimpse of what he can do last season by finishing fourth in the Big 12 Conference in just his second year as the leader of the program.

What Fritz and his staff are truly searching for is more than just a single season of success; they want Houston to become a powerhouse in college football.

The Cougars have found themselves at the top of college football several times in their history. Whether is be the 2015 season where Greg Ward Jr. led Houston to a final No. 8 ranking or when Andre Ware won the Heisman Trophy and put the Cougars on the map, UH has the potential to compete with anybody.

With Fritz’s foundation set with the culture he has built at Houston by paying attention to detail and getting the most out of his athletes, mix that with a highly effective recruiting strategy and a state-of-the-art training facility, the Cougars look like a real threat in the coming years.

While there is no doubt Houston will be a top team in the Big 12 Conference in 2026 because of the strong mix of veteran returners and key transfers, the Cougars’ future looks even brighter.

Fritz put together the No. 1 Houston football recruiting class in program history with the Cougars’ 2026 high school class.

This class was highlighted by the No. 1 quarterback in the country in Keisean Henderson, and the formula of recruiting locally really paid off for Houston.

The Cougars had 16 commits in the class from the state of Texas, and the pitch to stay home and play in the Big 12 has been a big part of what Fritz is building at Houston.

With Fritz’s winning formula now mixed with players that were hand picked from the transfer portal or high school level, the Cougars have a chance to be good for a really long time and consistently compete for Big 12 Conference Titles each and every season.