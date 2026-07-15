Willie Fritz Is Chasing Something Houston Football Has Rarely Had

Houston’s head football coach Willie Fritz has already turned the Cougars into one of the best teams in the entire Big 12 Conference in just two seasons.

Through his 33-year head coaching career, he has fine-tuned a plan where he is able to win quickly, and there is so much more to come.

Fritz is now chasing something that Houston hasn’t consistently had in a very long time, and the veteran head coach may have just what he was searching for in 2026.

What Has Houston Football Been Missing?

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz speak with an ESPN sports caster after the win over Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fritz has built Houston’s culture from the ground up, and that was the first thing that needed to change when he arrived on campus.

With athletes now being held to a higher standard, the success shortly followed. After a developmental year in Fritz’s first year as head coach, his team in 2025 exploded for a 10-win season and finished fourth in the Big 12 Conference.

So, with all of this success, what is Fritz and the Cougars still missing? While they were close last year, Fritz and staff are still trying to put together a complete team of guys that they recruited who can compete amongst the best teams in the conference at every position.

This is an area where Houston has struggled throughout its entire history, and 2026 may be Houston’s most complete team yet.

The Cougars have had many outstanding teams over the years, but every season it seems like either they lacked offensively or defensively and they just couldn’t quite piece it together.

Last season was much better with the offense looking like a top unit in the country, but still the offensive line wasn’t up to par and the defense was lacking at times by giving up chunk plays.

Houston returns two of the most dynamic playmakers in the conference in senior quarterback Conner Weigman and junior receiver Amare Thomas, and the duo alone can carry the offense.

The Cougars also have several other additions such as Trent Walker, Patrick Overmyer and Makhi Hughes, and Houston’s offensive unit could be the best in the Big 12.

Now pair that with a reloaded offensive line through the transfer portal, along with adding several playmakers on defense like Ashton Porter, Javion White, Jalen Mayo and many more, and Houston is looking like a conference title contender.

With Fritz being in his third season as Houston’s head coach, he now has players that he has recruited into the program, and the future is bright for the Cougars.

Houston may have its most complete team in history in the 2026 season because of the hard work Fritz and his staff has put into the program since 2024.