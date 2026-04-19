Willie Fritz Says There is a New Leader in the Houston Cougar Secondary

The Cougars wrapped up their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon after participating in a variety of drills and 1-on-1 positional work.

After the two-hour practice, head coach Willie Fritz addressed the media, and he had way more positives than negatives to say about his team’s performance overall this spring.

Senior defensive back Kentrell Webb was one of the guys who earned a lot of praise after his performance so far this offseason from coach Fritz.

How Kentrell Webb Will Lead Houston’s Secondary Next Season

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One reason why Houston saw such a significant jump in the standings last season is because of Fritz’s ability to get players to play for their home city of Houston, and his pitch is very simple and effective.

He always mentions that he goes after players that go off to another school thinking the grass will be greener and it’s only green, and that’s where Houston thrives in returning top athletes back home who have an opportunity to play for their hometown in front of their family.

That was the same pitch to Webb, who is originally from Katy, to follow Fritz to the University of Houston and become a top defensive player.

After spending his first two season’s under Fritz at Tulane, he decided to follow him to Houston, and he had a breakout junior campaign last year.

In 2025, he totaled 72 tackles, along with four pass deflections, a forced fumble and an interception.

Webb’s best moment of the season last year was when he deflected the final pass in the Arizona State game to come away with a 24-16 upset road victory.

With Webb’s loyalty to Fritz and the University of Houston over the past five seasons, he earned a lot of praise from his head coach.

”You know I’ve been with Kentrell a long time. I was with him at Tulane and obviously over here at the University of Houston the last couple years, going on year three,” Fritz said. He’s got a lot of natural leadership qualities, and a big reason why is that he takes the game really serious. He communicates well, and we are really fortunate to have a lot of guys who are like him and he is certainly one of our best leaders.”

Because of Webb’s work ethic and attention to detail, after five seasons he has flourished into the leader that Fritz wanted him to be.

Now, Webb has the chance to be one of the best defenders in the Big 12 Conference, and he is a player that Houston fans should be exciting about for this upcoming season.