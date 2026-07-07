Willie Fritz Shares the Real Reason He Chose Houston

Houston’s head football coach Willie Fritz is one of the most accomplished active head coaches in all of college football.

After having two of the best seasons in Tulane history in 2022-2023, the veteran head coach decided to take over the University of Houston football program for one main reason.

”I wanted to have an opportunity to win a national championship,” Fritz told @PeteNakos.

Why Willie Fritz Can Win A National Championship At Houston

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz (left) with Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fritz is one of the most experienced coaches in the entire nation, having been the head coach for Blinn, Central Missouri, Sam Houston State, Georgia Southern, Tulane and now Houston.

In his 33-year career as head coach, he has won eight conference championships, along with two NJCAA National Titles while at Blinn.

To complete his lengthy resume, he is now searching for a national championship, and he believes Houston gives him the best chance to reach that goal.

One major reason why he left behind the success he was having at Tulane was to upgrade conferences, and with Houston being in the Big 12 makes all the difference in the world when it comes to resources.

Fritz has proven to be an elite recruiter in his short time with the Cougars. He put together an outstanding transfer portal class in 2025, which led Houston to a 10-3 overall record. He also built the highest-rated recruiting class in Cougars’ history with the 2026 high school class.

Now that he has a strong sales pitch to keep players from playing for their hometown school at the University of Houston, or even to have a chance to shine in the Big 12, Fritz now has the resources he needs to build a championship-contending roster.

Another huge help for Houston was the expansion of the playoff model into 12 teams, and it could expand even more in the coming years.

With the new playoff format, Houston doesn’t have to be a top-10 team to have a chance to play for the national title, the Cougars just have to win their conference championship to have a shot.

While winning the Big 12 is no easy task, the Cougars have quickly become one of the best teams in the conference, and Texas Tech and BYU are the two main threats that stand in their way.

With standout players on the roster such as Conner Weigman, Amare Thomas and Ashton Porter, the Cougars have enough talent to make it to the Big12 Championship game.

Even if the Cougars don’t quite make it to the playoffs this season, the future is bright with a loaded 2026 class and the future is bright for Houston with Fritz at the helm.