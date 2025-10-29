Willie Fritz Was College Football’s Best Coach in Week 9
Willie Fritz has his team playing at a high-level in his second year at Houston, and the Cougars are fighting for a spot to play in the Big 12 Championship at the end of the season.
With the 24-16 upset win over the Arizona State Sun Devils’, coach Fritz was named the Bear Bryant National Coach of the Week.
The Cougars also gained national recognition by being ranked No. 22 in the country in the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll over the weekend.
What is the Bear Bryant National Coach of the Week Award?
Paul William “Bear” Bryant was known for his 25 years as the head coach of the University of Alabama football team, where he led them to six national titles.
When he retired in 1982, he also had the record for the most wins, 323, as a head coach in collegiate football history.
In his honor, the Bear Bryant Coach of the Week award is given to one outstanding coach each week of the college football season.
”Coach Bryant was a leader, both on and off the field,” per bryantawards.org. “He possessed the ability to inspire, the patience to teach and the gift of leadership. The Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award salutes those coaches who have reached that same high standard of excellence.”
How Willie Fritz Has Changed Houston
Fritz embodies everything that the Bear Bryant Award represents. Not only is he a good coach, but he is a great leader that cares for his players success beyond the football field.
In just two years, Fritz turned Houston around from a team stuck back-to-back seasons with a 4-8 record, to a team competing at the top of one of the best conferences in college football.
The use of the transfer portal, the development of players and the assembly of the staff in the offseason are all reasons why Houston are in the AP Poll top 25 this season.
The Cougars will face West Virginia and UCF in back-to-back weeks with hopes to improve on their stellar season.
Houston opens up as -15.5 point favorites over West Virginia and have a 81.1 percent chance to win according to the ESPN Matchup Predictor.
The Cougars have a real chance to start the season 8-1 and continue to inch closer to reaching the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, at the end of the season.