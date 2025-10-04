Houston Cougars On SI

Kelvin Sampson Praises Houston Fanbase Ahead of Football Game vs. Texas Tech

Houston's basketball coach was very commending of the Coog fanbase for football.

Mar 10, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Simpson reacts to a referees call during the second half against the Wichita State Shockers of the ACC Basketball Tournament at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
The Houston Cougars football team might have their toughest challenge lying ahead of them this Saturday when they host the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a showdown between two undefeated Texas schools from the Big 12.

The Houston Cougars come into the match after a 27-24 survival in overtime against the Oregon State Beavers in their first venture outside of the Houston area, a team that the Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated by 31 points in Week 3 in Lubbock.

But one thing is for sure with a massive challenge such as this for the Houston team that is currently in the midst of their best season in a long time, right now, and that is that the crowd at "The Cage" is going to be absolutely rocking, and one notable Cougars figure is sure of it.

Kelvin Sampson Acclaimed the Houston Crowd

Kelvin Sampson, the head coach of the Houston Cougars' men's basketball team that finished runner-up in the NCAA Tournament this past April, spoke highly of the Cougar faithful and the energy that the crowd brings, especially with the hot start that the team has gotten off to in 2025.

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts after a play against the Florida Gators during the first half.
Apr 7, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts after a play against the Florida Gators during the first half of the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"(It's a) great opportunity," Sampson said on the team facing another talented team such as the Red Raiders. "They have taken care of business up to this time and have got a lot of people excited. You know our students have been awesome. The games I've been our students have been awesome. Huge shoutout to our students."

The Cougars started the 2025 season with a 27-0 shutout of Stephen F. Austin, and followed it up with a 35-9 defeat of their cross-city rivals in Rice, with Dean Connors showing up and showing out against his former team with 132 yards.

Willie Fritz's team would then follow that up with a huge win in their conference opener, a 36-20 over Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes at home, which saw the defense only allow six points in the entirety of the second half.

The team was met with quite the fight from the Oregon State Beavers, who were looking for their first win after an 0-4 start to their 2025 season, and nearly got it, but Ethan Sanchez's short field goal in overtime was all that the Cougars needed for their fourth straight win, already matching their win total from last year.

The Cougars and Red Raiders kick off from TDECU Stadium in Houston on Saturday night at 6:30 PM.

