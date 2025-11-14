Houston Athletics Pen Major NIL Deal With Automotive Giant
NIL has drastically changed the landscape of collegiate athletics, with programs now being backed by multi-million dollar funds, and evening out the playing field for historically "smaller" programs, and now the Houston Cougars are ensuring that they don't miss the NIL bus.
As last Thursday, the Houston athletics department announced a multi-year partnership with Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 250 company with 259 dealerships in the United States and the United Kingdom, to become the exclusive luxury vehicle partner for Houston Athletics.
The partnership with the automotive giant increases the Coogs' brand recognition, as it will partner with the program's top sports. The deal will showcase Group 1 branding across Football, Men's & Women's Basketball, and Baseball assets and events.
Leadership Commenting on the Massive Deal
In a press release announcing the partnership, Coogs Vice President of Athletics Eddie Nuñez detailed the decision to partner with Group 1, highlighting the automotive company's dedication to the Houston area and its global name recognition as huge factors in deciding to kindle this partnership.
"This partnership is the result of two Houston-based organizations coming together with mutual values and beliefs that will be beneficial for both parties," Nuñez said. "We're thrilled to have Group 1 become Houston Athletics' official luxury vehicle partner. Through their philanthropic commitments and their support of our community, combined with their worldwide brand coupled with our growing brand is an essential piece of the puzzle to everything we are doing here at the University of Houston."
And as for representatives of Group 1, its Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer
Shelley Washburn, in the same press release, emphasized that the partnership is not only to help grow Houston's athletic department but also to help its athletes on and off the field or court.
"Group 1 believes in investing in the communities and institutions that shape tomorrow's leaders," Washburn said. "Through this partnership with the University of Houston, we're not only aligning with a powerhouse athletics program but also supporting academic and leadership development. It's a true collaboration built around growth — both on and off the field."
The partnership is now in full swing, with the start of the 2025-26 men's basketball season featuring on-site activations, digital and broadcast media integrations, giving Kelvin Sampson's powerhouse program more financial backing and growing its brand recognition.
This will give head football coach Willie Fritz, who has quickly turned around the Coogs after a four-win first season, to now sit with an 8-2 record and a chance to play in the Big 12 championship game, even more support. And gives first-year women's basketball head coach Matthew Mitchell to opportunity to expedite the program's rebuild.