The Houston Cougars women's soccer team has received its first NCAA Tournament bid in the history of the program.

The Cougars will face the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 20 at 6 PM, as the Longhorns will host the game in Austin.

Can Houston get its first tournament win in the program's history?

It all starts with head coach Ben Williams. Williams was named head coach on Feb. 12, 2025 and led the Cougars to an 11-5-4 record overall.

Additionally, Houston was able to crack the top 25 this year, which is something it hasn't done in the history of the program as well.

According to Houston Athletics, it ranked No. 25 in the Intercollegiate Women's Soccer Coaches poll on Nov. 3 after a 2-0 win over then-No. 15 Kansas.

The Cougars have stayed in the top 25 since then. The only major losses they had were against No. 8 Baylor twice, once in the regular season and in the Big 12 Tournament.

Although they posted a worse record than Houston, the Longhorns were able to draw a higher seed in the tournament. However, the Cougars may have the advantage in this game.

Goalkeeper Sierra McCluer earned a Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honor and has been a strong defensive wall for Houston. She has 59 saves and an .819 save percentage.

Defender Ella Morgan was named to the All-Big 12 First Team. According to Houston Athletics, Morgan is the first defender to earn an All-Conference First Team selection since 1999. Morgan also earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week against Kansas.

Three more Cougars were also named to All-Big 12 Team honors. Forwards Bailey Cate, Skylar Miller and midfielder Ava Shannon were all named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Texas leads the series history between the two teams 7-2. The last time Houston won was in 2025, when they blew out the Longhorns 4-1 on Aug. 24. In that game, Texas scored first but Houston had four unanswered points to seal the game.

The Longhorns had a six-game winning streak against the Cougars that spanned from 2001 all the way to 2024. The winner advances to the next round and faces either No. 4 Purdue or Southern Illinois on Nov. 27.

Houston is making history under Williams and with a team that has become one of the most upgraded in the conference, the Cougars could make a run in the tournament.