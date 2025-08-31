Jim Nantz Pledges Major Donation to Houston Cougars Athletics
Earlier this week, the Houston Cougars received a huge pledge from one of their most well-known alumni in the sporting world towards Houston Athletics.
As legendary sports broadcaster and University of Houston class of 1981 graduate Jim Nantz announced his commitment to donating $1 million to his alma mater, with $200,000 per year for the next five years to the Nantz Leadership Society, as he announced at an event earlier this week.
“This is a part of you," Nantz said. "You’re going to be proud. It’s never going to let you down. You’re a part of this university. That you were there to help see it and see it soar. So I’m in, $200 [thousand] a year for the next five years. We’ll evaluate where to go after that.”
Jim Nantz looks to be more involved with the Effort
The Nantz Leadership Society, obviously bears Nantz's last name, was launched in early July as a philanthropic effort focused on "directly impacting the experience of Houston student-athletes and acting as a driving force in the University's pursuit of Big 12 Conference and national championships, with its members deeply committed to advancing the athletics department," according to the society's announcement back in July.
Nantz spoke at the event about his intentions surrounding the donations over the course of multiple years as he looks to be more involved with the society, not just in name's sake but in actions, while also making an effort to call upon the other people in the room to "feel the calling".
“My great thanks to everybody who’s been a part of this,” Nantz told the room. “If I’m going to be part of this leadership society, this is another way that I want to find a way to give. I’ve got to be part of this team, too, on this side of it. I’m pledging tonight, over the next five years, $1 million – $200,000 a year. I want people to feel the call. Feel the calling, feel it inside your heart.
Nantz's connection to Houston Athletics
Not only did Nantz graduate from the university, but he was also a student athlete himself, as the North Carolina native was recruited to the Cougars golf team, where he played on the team throughout the duration of his studies until he graduated in 1981.
After his days of playing on the course were over, Nantz moved into the press box, where he has enjoyed a legendary broadcasting career with CBS, where he has been for the past 40 years, covering some of the biggest moments in football, college basketball and golf.
The broadcaster retired from calling the NCAA tournament in 2023; however, this allows Nantz to avidly show out his support for the Cougars now with a different perspective as a fan, as he told On3 after Houston's victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite Eight last season.
“It’s harder being in the stands with such a deep, passionate rooting interest,” Nantz said. “It’s not just being in the stands. It’s being in the stands for a university that gave me my chance to live my dream, and a basketball program that was the vehicle for me to go into the business and be able to get the experience while I was a kid and be able to chase my dreams. It’s very personal. It’s special.”